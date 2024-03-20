For years, there have been whispers about the dark underbelly of hit Nickelodeon series like The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, iCarly, and Zoey 101. At the center of those series is prolific producer Dan Schneider, whose behind-the-scenes behavior has now been laid bare in the explosive docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The four-part series also investigates the sexual assault of Nickelodeon star Drake Bell by Brian Peck, who was a dialect coach and frequent fixture on several kids programs across the whole industry.
After originally airing on ID, Quiet on Set has already prompted a public reaction from Schneider. In a 19 minute video, he confirmed some claims and apologized for his “obnoxious” behavior. He also revealed that he came to Bell’s aid after learning of the assault by Peck, who Schneider denies hiring. According to Schneider, he helped Bell’s mother write a statement before the trial, and Peck was ultimately convicted.
However, that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what happened behind the scenes on Schneider’s Nickelodeon series. If you missed Quiet on Set while it aired, here’s where you can stream the docuseries:
How To Watch The Nickelodeon Documentary ‘Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV’
All four episodes of Quiet on Set are now available for streaming on Max. If you don’t have a Max subscription, individual episodes or the whole series is available for purchase on Amazon and Apple TV.
Here’s the official synopsis:
QUIET ON SET pulls back the curtain on an empire, built by creator Dan Schneider, that had an undeniable grip on popular culture. Series such as All That and The Amanda Show, among others, were obsessively consumed by children across the country and defined comedy for a generation. But behind the upbeat onscreen presence on these shows with questionable jokes and over-the-top sketches, QUIET ON SET reveals an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew.
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is now streaming on Max.