For years, there have been whispers about the dark underbelly of hit Nickelodeon series like The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, iCarly, and Zoey 101. At the center of those series is prolific producer Dan Schneider, whose behind-the-scenes behavior has now been laid bare in the explosive docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The four-part series also investigates the sexual assault of Nickelodeon star Drake Bell by Brian Peck, who was a dialect coach and frequent fixture on several kids programs across the whole industry.

After originally airing on ID, Quiet on Set has already prompted a public reaction from Schneider. In a 19 minute video, he confirmed some claims and apologized for his “obnoxious” behavior. He also revealed that he came to Bell’s aid after learning of the assault by Peck, who Schneider denies hiring. According to Schneider, he helped Bell’s mother write a statement before the trial, and Peck was ultimately convicted.

However, that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what happened behind the scenes on Schneider’s Nickelodeon series. If you missed Quiet on Set while it aired, here’s where you can stream the docuseries: