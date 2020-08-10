Howard Stern has some advice for the embattled Ellen DeGeneres: Make a full heel turn and embrace the recent reports of workplace difficulties that have tarnished her nice celebrity reputation.

Page Six reported Stern’s advice, which was blunt:

“I’d go on the air and be a son of a bitch,” he said Monday on SiriusXM’s “Howard Stern Show.” “People would come on and [I would] go, ‘F–k you.’ Just be a p—k.” Stern continued, “So you think I’m a p—k? I’m going to show you exactly. … I’m known on the air as a p—k, but off the air, I’m known as a great guy, you know, for the most part.”

Stern isn’t being very serious here, of course, and according to Page Six he used the segment as an opportunity to crack jokes about his own show and workplace abuse. The accusations on the set of Ellen are serious, including reports of sexually inappropriate behavior. But fans have certainly seen some not-so nice moments from Ellen in recent years, such as her fairly infamous interview with Dakota Johnson, in which things got tense in a hurry.

That interview helped lead to a more intense scrutiny of DeGeneres, unearthing stories from both celebrities and employees working on the show about some not-so-nice treatment on set — tales that have come to dominate the show’s storyline in recent months. It’s extremely unlikely DeGeneres will actually follow Stern’s advice, but at least he’s trying to help, I suppose.