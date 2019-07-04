Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Seinfeld may not ‘hold up’ as well as some other classic sitcoms set later in our technology-filled timeline, but 30 years is a long time to stay relevant. Times change, and as Stranger Things is learning, so do societal norms and mores.

But even as the decades pass, Seinfeld is extremely watchable, and even easier now that it’s streaming on Hulu. No longer do you have to hope you catch the right episode in syndication to get the full arc.

If you’re still hoping to a bit of randomness to your episode viewing, however, Hulu has added just the button for you. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV users on the Hulu app have a button to randomize their choice of Seinfeld episode named after Elaine’s favorite way to sum up the worst parts of a night. Or for one of George’s girlfriends, the essential details of, well, everything.