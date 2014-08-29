‘I Want To Go To There’: 25 ‘30 Rock’ Quotes We Still Think About Every Day

But because 30 Rock reruns are never not on (plus, Netflix), the wisdom of Liz, Jack, Tracy, Jenna, and Kenneth is always on my mind grapes. And there’s A LOT to keep track of: you could watch an episode you’ve seen 10 times, and still pick up 10 new jokes on the 11th play. So consider this post of 25 30 Rock quotes I still think about every day (five each for the Big Four, then one for five random characters) not necessarily the show’s best lines — that would be an impossible task — but the ones I’ve probably mentioned in casual conversation this week alone.
Liz Lemon
1. Perfect for: when you need to talk things out with someone who’ll listen.
2. Perfect for: walking around Brooklyn.
3. Perfect for: achieving world peace. Sandwiches heal all pain.
4. Perfect for: this weekend.
5. Perfect for: convincing yourself to leave New York.
Jack Donaghy
6. Perfect for: deciding if you really want to go to “the RatDog afterparty.”
7. Perfect for: reviewing a Michael Bay movie.
8. Perfect for: yelling at fish.
9. Perfect for: investing in Blockbuster.
10. Perfect for: days, evening, nights. Doesn’t matter that it’s not a quote.
I love the one where Tracy talks about the importance of an Entourage, which he learned about on that HBO show…….”John Adams”. I also miss this show.
” I want to go TO there.” Please get it right.
NERD ALERT
Just kidding……….. I came here to say the same thing
Yea, you can’t screw up the headline. COME ON! (and this is an Arrested Development quote I still think about every day)
Yup.
Not getting that quote right? That’s a dealbreaker.
Fun fact: that was a line from Tina Fey’s youngest daughter that she incorporated into the script.
“Why are you wearing a tux?”
“It’s 6pm. What am I, a farmer?”
best line
Alec Baldwin was so great on that show, which pains me to no end because he is SUCH an asshole in real life.
greatest line ever! Still use it weekly.
My favorite is still from one of the early episodes
Both Liz and Tracey are in a strip club
Liz: I knew I should have taken that job in Chicago
Tracey: CHICAGO! I went to Scottie Pippens wedding!
“I have to drive down the highway with my lights off, and when someone flashes their headlights at me, I have to… never mind.”
I use the after 6 line in some variety all the time.
Night cheese.
Yes. Exactly
“Do you like Phil Collins?”
“I have two ears and a heart, don’t I?”
Bah! I came here to say that.
“You’re not a lesbian? Well, those shoes are definitely bicurious.”
“Petey Pete, for letting us use the sound booth, please accept this chinchilla coat.”
“White people stole jazz, rock and roll, Will Smith, AND heart disease. Now they think they can take my hard earned money.”
“What? Please. We are here because white folks think they can do whatever they want to black folks. It’s like when Adrian Brody kissed Halle Berry at the Oscars.”
Anything is possible, except dinosaurs
aint no party like a liz lemon party because a liz lemon party is MANDATORY
LEMON PARTY COMING IN FOR A LANDING!
One of my favorites:
Frank: Fred Dawkins, the incredibly overweight guy that Pacman was based on, died last night.
Tracy: I will eat a bowl of cherries and some ghost meat in his honor.
Never badmouth synergy
“What’s wrong with you?!”
“Almost everything.”
Working on the night cheese
Somebody call Dr. Leo Spaceman!
I love Frank saying he gets all his news from the radio in Grand Theft Auto. Cracks me up every time.
I don’t sleep on airplanes. I don’t want to get incepted.
“You saw that movie?”
“What movie?”
“I already have a drink. Do you think he’d buy me mozzarella sticks?”
I like to think that all any girl really wants wants at a bar are mozarella sticks
“I don’t drink hot liquids of any kind. That’s the Devil’s temperature!”
“Aww, don’t be cry”
👆THIS.
“That’s a white myth, Ken, like Larry Bird or Colorado.”
“How important is tooth retention to you?”
One of my favorites:
Kenneth: “I don’t vote Republican or Democrat. Choosing is a sin, so I always just write in the Lord’s name.”
Jack: “That’s Republican, we count those.”
“I love that so much I wanna take it behind a middle school and get it pregnant!”
“Imma take you under the bleachers and get you pregnant”
“Cross-promotional … deal mechanics … revenue stream … jargon … synergy!”
“This is the greatest presentation I’ve ever seen.”
i read about it in presentation magazine
don’t forget about me, you can’t have a lemon party without old Dick!
I’m folding laundry to make some extra money, i look away when i see the obscene slogans (looks away from a tee shirt reading “california”)
God this show should be transcribed into some sort of religious text. On that note, best Kenneth quote ever: “Science was always my most favorite subject. Especially the Old Testament.”
Dress everyday like you’re gonna be murdered in those clothes.
“NBC – The Biggest Loser Network”
Ha!… music/ band
“Now Tracy, it’s impolite to slurp ones soup….”
DYNOMITE!!
I’m on the Japanese porn star diet, I can only have paper, but I can have as much paper as I want
My all time favorite subtle 30 Rock joke – Dennis explaining the end of this ‘lez movie’ on tv to Criss: “Their daughter is going off to college. And Mark Ruffalo? He’s just going to do his own thing at the restaurant”.
Honestly Dennis Duffy and Dr. Spaceman should get their own lists because each and every line of their’s was magic.
“Ain’t no party like a Liz Lemon party cuz a Liz Lemon party is…MANDATORY.”
LULZ god, I miss this show.
“… Meanwhile I’m reading a book called, ‘Hiding Your Arms, Hiding Your Anger: Dating After 35.'”
“Put down the mimosa, BITCH!” #bitchhunter
“When will they find the cure for a woman’s mouth?” – Dr. Spaceman
Oh, this is just GREAT! I think I’ll be speaking fluently in 30 Rock quotes now.
‘You wanna party? It’s $500 for kissing and $10,000 for snuggling; end of list.’
You just need a little R&R…rum and ritalin – Dr Spaceman
High five-ing a thousand angels!
My single “My Single is Dropping” is dropping. BEST. LINE. EVER
MIND GRAPES!
I do use Mind Grapes!! That’s a good one.
I’ve actually taught my 2 year old, “Shut it DOWN!”. For some reason this running joke has cracked me up since they started it in the first season.
Liz threatening Kenneth: “I’m going to gut you like a tauntaun you mouth-breathing Appalachian…”
Banjo!
YES! HORNBURGER! has become a common shout amongst my buddies
“When will I be able to eat hard cheeses again, doctor?”
“Uh, diabetes repair, I guess…”
“It’s not a Lemon party without old Dick!”
“Tracy, I don’t know how to say this, you have…uh..dee-a-but-ees?”
From the Sabor de Soledad -induced pregnancy scare:
THINGS ARE HAPPENING!
Wife and I use it daily
“Donaghey versus Donaghey. It’s a Jack Off!”