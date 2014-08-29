‘I Want To Go To There’: 25 ‘30 Rock’ Quotes We Still Think About Every Day

I’m going to let you all in on a little secret: the UPROXX staff basically only talks to each other in The Simpsons and 30 Rock quotes. Approximately 78% of our conversations mention something that Homer Simpson or Liz Lemon once said (the other 22%: Taco Bell). This has been especially true this week, at least for me, because of the Emmys. Something felt off, and that something was 30 Rock not being nominated. Outstanding Lead Actor In a Comedy Series didn’t feel right without Alec Baldwin’s name next to the less deserving Don Cheadle or Jim Parsons, who’s somehow won two years in a row.

But because 30 Rock reruns are never not on (plus, Netflix), the wisdom of Liz, Jack, Tracy, Jenna, and Kenneth is always on my mind grapes. And there’s A LOT to keep track of: you could watch an episode you’ve seen 10 times, and still pick up 10 new jokes on the 11th play. So consider this post of 25 30 Rock quotes I still think about every day (five each for the Big Four, then one for five random characters) not necessarily the show’s best lines — that would be an impossible task — but the ones I’ve probably mentioned in casual conversation this week alone.

Liz Lemon

1. Perfect for: when you need to talk things out with someone who’ll listen.

2. Perfect for: walking around Brooklyn.

3. Perfect for: achieving world peace. Sandwiches heal all pain.

4. Perfect for: this weekend.

5. Perfect for: convincing yourself to leave New York.

Jack Donaghy

6. Perfect for: deciding if you really want to go to “the RatDog afterparty.”

7. Perfect for: reviewing a Michael Bay movie.

8. Perfect for: yelling at fish.

9. Perfect for: investing in Blockbuster.

10. Perfect for: days, evening, nights. Doesn’t matter that it’s not a quote.

