Idris Elba Has Responded To Those Penis Pictures That Got Everyone Excited

08.09.14 4 years ago 24 Comments
"Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" Portraits - 2013 Toronto International Film Festival

Getty Image

Everyone calm down, Idris Elba has made a statement regarding those alleged dick pics from yesterday. The good news is that he’s created an amazing hashtag in reference to everyone’s response to the pics. The bad news is that it’s probably not a dick (or good news for some inferior types out there).

So is it a mic wire? Do you believe this or is it just a smoke screen to hide the fact that Idris Elba has Quatto from Total Recall hidden in his pants. I for one don’t care, I just really hope he gets to make that Luther movie.

(Via Twitter)

