Idris Elba Has Responded To Those Penis Pictures That Got Everyone Excited

Everyone calm down, Idris Elba has made a statement regarding those alleged dick pics from yesterday. The good news is that he’s created an amazing hashtag in reference to everyone’s response to the pics. The bad news is that it’s probably not a dick (or good news for some inferior types out there).
So is it a mic wire? Do you believe this or is it just a smoke screen to hide the fact that Idris Elba has Quatto from Total Recall hidden in his pants. I for one don’t care, I just really hope he gets to make that Luther movie.
(Via Twitter)
Yeah maybe if that wire is a 3/0 gauge fricking cable.
Stringer Bell wearing a wire? I don’t believe it.
I just noticed the flip flops
Me too. That is a bold choice with the suit.
Clive Owen did it in Children of Men. It works.
So basically you just need to be tall, English, and ridiculously good looking to pull that look off?
Yep
I would have stuck with it being a 10 inch flaccid penis. Which according to my calculations means his erect penis is 42 inches long.
so you’re assuming that he’s a grower and a show-er! some men have all the luck.
Give me Luther season 4.
I’ll take that too.
Nice. I think the movie intends to be a prequel which could be cool, but a season 4 would be much appreciated cuz I’m not entirely ok w no Alice
He’s on the set of the new Jon Hamm biopic.
I understand that mic wires for white guys are much shorter and thinner.
I didn’t understand how any man thought that was a dick.
It does seem to be hanging a bit low but I’m really only an expert on my dick.
On a sidenote, I really can’t stand twitter. I can’t take any adult who uses hashtags seriously.
Unless they are a celebrity and us it as free advertising or even get paid to do so. That’s all Twitter is, people signing lining up for non-stop ads.
Hell yeah Luther! And my mancrush for Idris is bigger than that “mic,” so he’s one of the few that could take a pic like that n it doesn’t make me wanna cry/die
Why did he say anything? Let the mystique grow … so to speak.
Turns out I read it here.
Am I the only one who is more concerned about why he’s wearing sandals with a suit? This shit is fucking killing me.
That’s no mic wire. I can tell from the pixels…