If Men Got Pregnant, You Could Get An Abortion At The ATM: The 9 Best Lines From ‘Veep’

Last night’s episode of HBO’s Veep wasn’t just a straight-up funny episode, but it did a brilliant job of skewering politician’s positions on abortion, and how they try to take a stand by paying lip service to as many constituencies as possible and then not taking a stand at all. Maybe the smartest point made in the episode is that a woman can’t take a position “as a woman” because men hate that, as do women who hate other women, which is most of them. That is a perfect line. Meanwhile, Jonah’s blog continues to propel his plotline (and his glorious douchiness), Mike is finally back from his honeymoon, Dan’s temper nearly cost him his job, and Gary is frustrated with his position as a bag man.
Here were the best lines from the episode.
I was talking to a buddy of mine last night and he asked if I ever watched Veep like he was ashamed to admit that he enjoyed it. I told him that I liked the show and he let out a sigh of relief like I had accepted his emergence from the closet. Then he asked me when the chick from My Girl got tits. I had to remind him that My Girl was fucking 20 years ago. Tits happen.
Last night was also the first time I really noticed those. Wondered how I’d missed them for so long, as impressive as they looked.
How is there no Gif of dan smashing a burrito in Jonah’s dumb face?
That would have been the most cathartic thing last night if Game of Thrones hadn’t been on prior to Veep.
My favorite part was “Yeah, walk away, bitch.” “DID YOU SAY SOMETHING?” “No, no, no.” Jonah was especially insufferable in this episode.
That reminds me of an SNL joke. Nasim Pedrad as Arianna Huffington: ‘If men could get pregnant, abortion clinics would be like a Starbucks: there would be two on every block, and four in every airport. And the morning-after pill would come in different flavors, like Sea Salt and Cool Ranch.’
Women have been making that joke for 25 years.
Yeah, yeah, I know. Not saying that SNL did it first, just had to think about that one. It’s a fun joke and you can make a lot of good variations on it.
I’m gonna start saying “Joke’s on you, cause I fuckin love burritos!” whenever anyone gets the best of me
