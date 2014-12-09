If The Stalker App Exchange On ‘The Newsroom’ Sounded Familiar, It’s Because Aaron Sorkin Lifted It

There were a lot of problems with the most recent episode of The Newsroom, not least among them a rape storyline that Aaron Sorkin only made worse by discussing the next day. One of the least terrible plot points in an episode full of terrible plot points, however, was a pointed exchange between Olivia Munn’s Sloan Sabbith and the creator of a Stalker app within the cable network that The Newsroom is set. Sloan Sabbith ripped the creator of the app, and while it certainly was satisfying, it felt incredibly stale.
Turns out, there’s a reason for that. Not only was the Stalker App storyline based on the Gawker Stalker feature that Gawker created many years ago (and wisely removed from their site), but the exchange between Sloan and the creator of the app not only echoed a similar conversation that Jimmy Kimmel had with Gawker writer Emily Gould on Larry King Live in 2007, it actually lifted some of the same lines.
Here’s one of several similar exchanges, via Mediatite:
Trying to get his mind around the Gawker map, Kimmel told Gould, “So people are out, and they have their cellphones and they can send a little message to you and say, ‘I just saw Gwyneth Paltrow at the movies,’ and that way when Gwyneth Paltrow comes out of the movies, there could be at least a dozen psychopaths waiting for her.”
In Sorkin’s version, Sabbith shares this scenario with Dorrit, “So people are out there, and they can post a message to us and say, ‘Kristen Bell and her kid at the 4 p.m. showing of How to Train Your Dragon at the Arclight… so that when Kristen Bell and her kid come out of the movies, there are a dozen sociopaths waiting for them.”
There are several other words and phrases that echo each other, and of course, Sorkin would concede that he used the Kimmel exchange as inspiration (Sloan even name drops Kimmel in the scene), but it just proves again that Sorkin — when he’s not lifting from himself — clearly has issues with coming up with his own material. At least this time he’s recycling someone else’s material.
Here’s the scene in question on The Newsroom.
Compare that to this exchange between Kimmel and Emily Gould on Larry King Live seven years ago.
Emily Gould, by the way, managed to survive Kimmel’s dressing down. After a few years of therapy, she became a successful author.
Source: Mediatite
This is the dumbest fucking thing Rowles has ever Rowles’d. What, no mention of that actual marathon bombing that was eerily similar to some scenes and storyline on the show? Or what about that time there was a massive oil spill and Sorkin lifted the entire thing for his own storyline? Holy shit, Rowles. Does ANYONE proof this stuff, or does your rash brain just vomit over the Internet on command and unvetted? New low.
It’s hard to pick up sarcasm online, but I really hope that’s what it is. You realize the entire shows stories are real right? That the bombing in Boston they covered isn’t just similar to the real thing, it is about the real thing? I think the article is just pointing out that this story line on the app is about a real story, with some exact lines lifted from the previous news report on it? right? please, you get that, don’t you?
Yes, that’s the point of this post. To point out how fucking dumb it is to pile on Sorkin for what is literally the show’s entire M.O. for the whole series.
Or the fact that it is pretty fucking blatant that mentioning Jimmy Kimmel was obviously a tip of the cap. Like Jimmy Kimmel’s name being used was some accident. No sir, they should have had Sloan break the 4th and look into the camera and say “we are using scene as an homage to the Jimmy Kimmel appearance on CNN” anything less than that would be WAY TOO MUCH NUANCE FOR ROWLES.
The difference is the difference between events and dialogue. The show’s issues have always been meant to reflect actual real issues. Lifting real life conversations to use as dialogue is different. It’s certainly not unethical, but for a writer that is lauded for/prides himself on his dialogue, it is a bit lazy.
I really like the show but hated the episode, that being said, even I was aware they mentioned the gawker App in the episode. Why doesn’t anyone pay attention.
Does Rowles ever pay attention? No
But the point isn’t that the mentioned the Gawker app. It is that they lifted dialog from another source. There is a huge huge difference between writing about the same event and using the same words to describe that event. Rowles is right.
I’ve really enjoyed watching Uproxx, Gawker Media, and to a certain extent AV Club all turn on this show as it takes aim at The Fifth Estate. Blogger types can certainly dish it out, but when criticism is pointed aim at them they fall apart faster than a croissant being used as a sex toy.
Yes, yes that is so true. Real life funny stuff. Haha
Seriously. This site used to do weekly recaps on The Newsroom and pump it up. Then they take on bloggers and all of a sudden it sucks and they support rape and all that stuff
This is the problem I’m having with the newfound hatred of Newsroom.
EVERY DAY, there is a link on this site to a clip of Jon Stewart eviscerating CNN or Fox News, but God forbid a show writer have the gall to suggest that the anybody-can-do-it, anything-goes, penalty-free world of the internet may not actually be a good thing all the time.
Well if anything positive comes from this it’s getting people to watch Emily Gould’s uber-smug self getting taken apart piece by piece.
The first four episodes of this season were far more compelling than than anything I saw in season one and two. Then I watched this episode and remembered why there is only one more session left. Shit was painful to watch at times.
Are Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant secretly ghostwriting this series?
So what is the original wellspring from which Sorkin keeps plagiarizing himself? Sports Night?
I thought that goofy looking girl Hallie was hot, and now she’s not even really on the show. Bummer. And now I can’t even enjoy seeing her on AHS either, because that show is stupid and now she’s covered in tattoos. Bummer.
Yeah, Newsroom has got a ton of problems and that episode was at best mediocre, but sometimes I feel that Rowels gets tunnel vision in his opinions and swept up the zeitgeist, Sorkin is like Dick Wolf’s smarter twin brother–but he still rips everything from the headlines, even when everyone loved him back in his WW days.
Mediocre? It was fucking awful. I’ve watched every season of this show, and there’s been some shitty episodes but even the shitty episodes have some sections in it that are worthwhile. This episode is fucking awful from beginning to end.
Not on the same level of ignorance as Kurp’s post regarding this episode, but it’s still a feat of stupidity. This pile-on Sorkin thing is starting to read a lot like one particular scene from The Accused, and not the one where Sarah Tobias leaves her home town for hollywood, kicks a coke habit and reemerges as a prolific screenwriter and the preeminent snappy dialog master of her time only to be curb-stomped by two bloggers because that’s what everyone else was doing, but, the OTHER scene.
Olivia Munn is very attractive, this nonsense about the script is burying the lede.
Can anyone watch that Jimmy Kimmel takedown video and honestly come away “pro-blogger”?
That short video encapsulated everything that is wrong with so-called internet journalism. Does Sorkin have a very haughty way of presenting his position? Sure. But that in itself doesn’t discredit the validity of his points.