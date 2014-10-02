Imagined Email Correspondence From The Desk Of The Marketing Director For Carl’s Jr.

The following is a series of leaked emails from Carl’s Jr. Director of Marketing Steven P. Angus to his staff.

10/1/14, 2:30 p.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Commercials Great work on the new commercials, gang! Really feel like we’re starting to gain some traction in the fast food burger market. Look out, Wendy’s! We’re coming for you! Steven P. Angus

Director of Marketing, Carl’s Jr./Hardees “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” – Theodore Roosevelt

10/1/14, 3:45 p.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Commercials Hey, so I had an idea for our next commercial: We open on a hot tub with David Hasselhoff in it, then we zoom out to see that he’s in there with some of his old Baywatch co-stars (Anderson, Electra, etc.) They’re all going TO WORK on some bacon burgers. Real sloppy. Real sloppy. BBQ sauce clogging the filter and everything. Steven P. Angus

10/1/14, 4:40 p.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Commercials Re: This Baywatch idea. One of the girls could go to town on the burger — just attacking it with carnal passion — and choke on some bacon. The others could CPR it out of her. Just spitballing. Steven P. Angus

10/1/14, 5:30 p.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Commercials Bout to head out. If you have any input about this Baywatch-themed commercial, have it on my desk by 9:00 a.m. tomorrow. Steven P. Angus

10/1/14, 8:22 p.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Commercials Just had a few drinks at dinner and remembered some more Baywatch girls. Traci Bingham, Yasmine Bleeth, Donna D’Errico. Who was the one with the short hair? No implants. It’ll come to me. Anyway, let’s get them all on camera with some sexy hunks of meat… … and maybe some actors too lol Steven P. Angus

10/1/14, 8:34 p.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Commercials Alexanfra Paul. That was the other one. Steven P. Angus

10/1/14, 8:35 p.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Commercials *Alexandra #drunj Steven P. Angus

10/1/14, 10:58 p.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Commercials You guys ever think the burgers are the hotest parts of thecommercials? Like when the juices strt dripping you don’t even notice the actresses anymore. Maybe we should put the burger in the bikiki j/k j/k j/k Steven P. Angus

10/1/14, 11:57 p.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Commercials okay fellas only… you ever, you know, think about doing … ya know, it, wit a burger? not like real sex just like maybe sliding it n once 2 see how it feels? don’t lie. you did. DON’T LIE. Steven P. Angus

10/2/14, 12:02 a.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Commercials changed my mnd, input from the ladies welvome too. haha, *input* Steven P. Angus

10/2/14, 1:37 a.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Commercials is a cheeseburgr a boy or girl? looked up spanish and it says “la hamborguesa” so that’s feminine and means girl right? so like it wouldn’t be gay if a guy tried it? Steven P. Angus

10/2/14, 1:38 a.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Commercials not that theres n-e-thing wrong with being gay lol its 2013 right? Steven P. Angus

10/2/14, 2:12 a.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Commercials screw it gonna try it WISH ME LICK Steven P. Angus

10/2/14, 2:13 a.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Commercials lol i mean wish me “luck.” frueudian slip i guess Steven P. Angus

10/2/14, 3:10 a.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: BURNED MY DICK WHAT DO I DO Steven P. Angus

10/2/14, 3:12 a.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Re: BURNED MY DICK WHAT DO I DO whoops had the cursor in the subject line instead of the search bar. plz disgregard Steven P. Angus

10/2/14 3:13 a.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Re: BURNED MY DICK WHAT DO I DO although i guess if you have tips 4 dealing with burns you can help too. phil youre wife if a nurse right? it really looks bad. i shoudnt have used a melted cheddar sauce. its everywhere n its congealing. phil ask your wife what do to. Steven P. Angus

10/2/14, 3:30 a.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: FWD: Re: BURNED MY DICK WHAT DO I DO resending to make sure phil saw my last message Steven P. Angus

FWD: although i guess if you have tips 4 dealing with burns you can help too. phil youre wife if a nurse right? it really looks bad. i shoudnt have used a melted cheddar sauce. its everywhere n its congealing. phil ask your wife what do to.

10/2/14 4:10 a.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: FWD: Re: BURNED MY DICK WHAT DO I DO one more bump for phil. you up? Steven P. Angus

FWD: resending to make sure phil saw my last message FWD: although i guess if you have tips 4 dealing with burns you can help too. phil youre wife if a nurse right? it really looks bad. i shoudnt have used a melted cheddar sauce. its everywhere n its congealing. phil ask your wife what do to.

10/2/14 4:17 a.m. FROM: Steven P. Angus

TO: Staff

SUBJECT: Re: BURNED MY DICK WHAT DO I DO i shouldnt hve stuck my dick in that cheseburger Steven P. Angus

