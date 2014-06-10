In Which Kelsey Grammer Meets A Woman With A Huge Frasier Crane Tattoo

So, two things:
1) I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking “Why? WHY? Why in the name of Niles Crane’s ascot would a sensible person get a giant tattoo of Kelsey Grammer, in character as Frasier Crane, on his or her forearm, especially considering how many alternatives one has in this situation, including, but not limited to: getting the tattoo in a less prominent location, where it could be covered up by a standard t-shirt; or not getting a tattoo at all; or getting a tattoo of almost anything else in the whole wide world, like maybe a dog skateboarding on the moon?”
My best guess: She was worried people wouldn’t catch the reference if she got a tossed salad and scrambled eggs one instead.
2) Prior to this very moment, I assumed the Venn Diagram of Frasier superfans and tattoo aficionados was just two circles separated by a full inch on the page. You learn something new every day.
Totally boss dude.
Pretty sure if she wanted to sleep with Kelsey Grammar all she had to do was ask.
And spell his last name correctly.
I think she’s really a big “Empire Strikes Back” fan and didn’t have the heart to tell him.
Looks more like the late George Jones to me. A bad tattoo none the less.
Shouldn’t be too difficult to add muttonchops and say it’s Beast.
I don’t know, Danger. There are few things I can think of more worthy of a tattoo than Frasier Crane