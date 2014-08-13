In Which We Rank The Best Secondary Characters On ‘South Park’

17. Ms. Choksondik
I remember watching the “4th Grade” episode when it originally aired when I was 10 (my parents were cool like that). I laughed harder at this character’s name than I had at anything else before in my life. I’m not sure I’ve laughed that hard since then, either. Admittedly, Ms. Choksondik didn’t have that much else going for her, but she hardly needed it.
16. Mr. Slave
Mr. Slave could have just been a one-time character whose only purpose was to make Mr. Garrison even more outrageous, but luckily he stuck around. By the time he managed fit all of Paris Hilton into his rectum (that’s actually what happened), his place in South Park history was assured.
15. Tweek
I could have put him higher on this list, but that is way too much pressure!
14. Lemmiwinks
Sure, he was only in two episodes, but his adventures getting out of Mr. Slave’s ass, and doing battle with Wikileaks (who is also a gerbil) ensured that he would be in our hearts forever.
13. Sergeant Yates
It took a long time for this character to earn the fans’ love — we couldn’t look past the fact that he wasn’t Officer Barbrady — but in time, he became one of the most consistently funny characters on the show. The episode where he enters into a prostitution sting and doesn’t reveal his identity until he’d already been married to his pimp for several years cracks me up every time.
12. Butter’s Parents
Ok, I decided to exclude Butter’s from the list because while he’s not part of the main four characters, he is around a LOT, to the point where he’s basically a primary character. But his parents get consideration for all the hell they put poor Butters through. It’s not enough that they ground him all the time, there was also the time when Butters’ mom tried to kill him. Maybe that episode was non-canon, but it’s still there in all our nightmares!
11-10. (tie) Clyde/Craig
Neither of these characters had the most personality, but they were always around when you needed them. Craig gets the edge because he had a little bit of a temper. Remember when he kept flipping Tweek off?!
9. Big Gay Al
Big Gay Al may have only appeared in a few episodes, but he had a (Big Gay) impact! Plus, he was one of the funnier parts of South Park: Bigger Longer & Uncut. Who doesn’t know all the words to “I’m Super?”
Randy Marsh #1 for me, all the way.
I assumed Randy was #1 once Butters was considered a main character. #3 is ridiculous.
I think we can consider Randy a main character now. A good 1/3 of recent episodes focus on him as either the A- or B-plot.
Gonna add my name to the Randy at #3 outrage.
Normally for me Chef would get the #1 spot just for his last episode (“I’m gonna make love to YOUR ASSHOLE, CHILDREN!!!) but if I had any reservations about Randy not being the funniest side character BEFORE the Halloween/The Shining episode (hint, he already was), then that episode did it. The opening shot of them driving up the mountain, with the shining score playing in the background already had me in stitches. I knew I was in for a great episode, and like always, SP didn’t disappoint.
I was with you until the top three, while I could hear arguments for #2 and #3, Randy has clearly played his way to #1.
Chef was never a good character.
Chef before Randy is a Goddamn travesty. Randy is arguably the best character period and has been the protagonist to the best episodes
Secondary is getting stretched a little far here, I wouldn’t call Mr Garrison or Randy secondary.
Also, no Towlie? Protest!
where the fuck is Towlie?!
Towlie is the worst character ever.
Also Satan.
He throws the best Halloween parties.
How the hell is Randy Marsh not number 1?
Randy Marsh is #1 by a LONG shot.
No Towelie is a travesty. No Mr. Hankey? No Terrence & Phillip? No Ms. Crabtree?
I wish they’d bring back Ned & Jimbo.
Clyde / Craig at 10-11? They’re interchangeable AND they’re only funny because of Cartman.
Wow, great catches with T&P and Ned and Jimbo.
What about Dr Mephesto? Don’t like monkeys with 5 asses?
Did we lose all those characters at more or less the same time during the shows run? Ned and Jimbo, Ms. Crabtree, Dr. Mephesto, Officer Barbrady, Big Gay Al, Stan’s sister, ect.
I feel like most of them disappeared after the “Who is Cartman’s father?” episodes.
Sounds like Matt & Trey should do a “Where Are They Now?” season – each episode features a different ‘old’ character.
Joining the angry mob that wants Randy Marsh #1. Every season has a Butters-centric episode (who you ruled a main character) and a Randy-centric episode.
Chef? You think Chef is #1? I’M SORRY I THOUGHT THIS WAS AMERICA
I’ll agree with everybody else. Randy Marsh goes on the Mt. Rushmore of secondary characters along with Newman, Harry the Hat, and Dr. Spaceman
Thats not a bad Mt Rushmore, my friend.
Agree with @John Chimpo
Butters #1 or GTFO.
There is egg all over Johnny Sugar’s face right now. Ya goofed, son. Ya goofed big time.
The author said he considers him a primary character, as he should.
Putting Randy Marsh at anything other than #1 is a crime against humanity.
Also, Jimmy > Timmy
Timmy was clearly the inspiration for Groot.
What about Hodor?
I thought randy was a main character at this point just like butters, but if not, RANDY IS #1 on any list you shit for brains, chef was only mildy amusing, and the nothing good about him was when he died. that was an amazing episode.
Also City Wok Owner should be on this list.
Chef #1? Thanks, Obama!
Randy Marsh is #1.
Bono is number two…
So is Johnny gonna come in here and apologize? I’m waiting…..
Surprised Mrs. Cartman isn’t on the list. In the first few seasons, she was probably the funniest “gag” character. But then that episode with her and Cesar Milan made me feel kind of sorry for her.
can we get a writer fired for terrible lists and not knowing the material enough to know?
Gotta agree with most other posters – Randy is no. 1, and too many great characters were missed.
Besides the fact that I’d put Randy #1, where are Mr Hankey and Towelie? Where’s Mr Mackey? Cartman’s Mom? Kyle’s dad?
And more importantly THE CHRISTMAS WOODLAND CRITTERS?
Anyway, this just goes to show how many great side characters this show has!
PS: Kudos on not including Butters, he’s been quite a main character through half of the show’s life now.
I remember re-watching Bigger, Longer and Uncut not too long ago after watching it all the time during my teenage years. There’s a very quick moment in the intro where Stan’s singing, then he passes by Barbrady, who is slapping a criminal, then they both turn and wave at Stan. I’d never notice it before and it absolutely cracked me up.
Also, damn the hate train for not making Randy #1. I’m sorry, I thought this was America?
I’d move Craig a little higher up just based on his “just give him half” speech.
Randy Marsh not at number one WE DIDNT LISTEN!!
Quit screwin around and put the Shop Teacher on the list…
People saying Randy at #1 are forgetting the impact Chef had on the early seasons. One of my particular favorite Chef moments is after the volcano and Chef returns to think that the whole town is in blackface: “Okay, everybody, line up so I can whoop all your asses!”
Chef’s “death” was also so funny in how bitter it was of Matt and Trey. I love Randy, but I also haven’t watched regularly since probably Season 11, and I know they’ve used him a LOT more recently, but I can see why Chef has to be #1.
I agree with you on this one.
Chef!! What would a priest wanna stick up my butt?”
If you aren’t putting butters in for secondary, you can’t add randy as secondary either. And if you do, you cant add him at number 3… Jaden Smith would’ve put his parents at number 1.
Heads should role for the exclusion of Towelie. I’m pretty damn mad about this.
am I the only one who liked Pip?
I love Chef, but Randy deserves #1 for the World of Warcraft ep alone.
I would have said the alcoholism episod
I’d say the ball cancer one or the food network one. The food network one might be the funniest one they’ve done, in my opinion.
Little league baseball Fistfights for me.
Three way tie – Him vs. BatDad, the Creme Fraiche, and the Ball Cancer one…
The biggest turd one was gross and funny. Also the one when Obama one the first time. RANDY!
I’d say he deserves #1 just for being Randy Marsh.
the scene of him and his buddies bouncing along on their balls like space hoppers smoking pot is just hilarious.
Wendy is a cunt. The fact that she is on this list over Mr. Mackey is not Mmmmkay.
Hate to pile on, but Randy #1.
Randy has to be #1. People that annoy you…..
There’s a ton of other characters that could be here, Mr. Hankey, Kyle’s Parents, Kenny’s Parents, Cartman’s Mom, Pip, Stan’s Mom, Dougie, Grandpa Marvin, If we’re doing characters only in a few episodes the Adventure Tree friends are up there for me plus Sadaam, Jesus, Jimbo, Ike, Terrance and Phillip, Ned etc.
The one that absolutely you missed BIG TIME is Mr. Mackey, he’s probably in my top 5 tbh
I have to agree that Randy should have been in the top spot, or also disincluded for being a main character.
What about Terrence and Phillip? The devil? Saddam Hussein? COME ON
Oh man. Saddam…How could I have not listed that one in my initial post. He was brilliant in the movie. “Saaattaaannn…*slowly raises a dildo above the covers*” LOL
This? [31.media.tumblr.com]
Plus I always thought Jimmy was a parody/critique of how 80s sitcoms wanted to “teach” us something…I’m looking at you Facts of Life: [youtu.be]
Darryl Weathers says you should help yourself to a f*ckin’ science book, ’cause you’re talkin’ like a f*ckin’ retard. Come on people we’ve got to think. Damnit, they took our jerrbs!
Ah, nice. Thanks. Time to settle in for 14 minutes of Stan Marsh.
I am pissed that Randy isn’t #1 (seems to be the consensus in general which gives me hope in mankind after all). Also, where the fuck is Towelie? I still consistently use his lines.
What a mess of an article top to bottom. What a mess.
Randy is probably the best character on the show. Let alone side character.
Also where the hell are the goth kids and Tuong Lu Kim (City Wok guy)?
Tweek was one of the worst characters ever put on this show. City Wok Guy is top 10 just for “City Airlines” alone, and whatever the handicap steroid dealer’s name was. He was the bomb in “Crippled Summer.”
If you aren’t going to change it to Randy Marsh at #1 then at least gives us a damned explanation.
