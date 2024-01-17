Is Netflix’s ‘American Nightmare’ A Real Story?

Warning: spoilers ahead for American Nightmare.

The latest chilling title to hit Netflix is American Nightmare and while that sounds like a Ryan Murphy drama, it’s actually a true crime miniseries based on a very disturbing case.

American Nightmare is a 3-episode docuseries that follows the real-life home invasion and kidnapping that took place in 2015. Couple Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn had reported that they were drugged by a kidnapper who then took Haskins to his own home and assaulted her, before dropping her off two days later. The case had been dubbed the Gone Girl Case because the police accused the couple of faking her kidnapping.

Police quickly began to turn on the couple, saying “Mr. Quinn and Ms. Huskins have plundered valuable resources away from our community, and have taken focus away from the true victims of our community while instilling fear amongst our community members. So if anything, it’s Mr. Quinn and Ms. Huskins that owe this community an apology.”

Months later, police arrested a man named Matthew Muller for a separate home invasion, and police found a computer that Muller had stolen from Quinn, connecting him to the crimes. Quinn and Huskins subsequently sued the city and reached a $2.5m settlement.

The events are retold in American Nightmare, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

(Via Tudum & Via Decider)