Is Donald Glover Really Quitting 'Community' To Pursue His Musical Career?

That’s not the exact question posed by Time magazine in their profile of the amazing social-media disappearing act of Donald Glover, but it certainly suggests that something is not quite right with Community’s Glover these days. In fact, there may be more to the reason that he’s leaving the sitcom midway through next season than we’re being led to believe. Indeed, the guy who once saturated social media has all but disappeared, save for releasing one track from his forthcoming Childish Gambino album last week. Why? Where’d he go?
It certainly could be that Time is unnecessarily setting off alarm bells, but their coverage of his social media disappearance did raise an eyebrow or two.
From Time’s Eric Dodds:
That’s what made it so curious when — earlier this year — he suddenly, and without explanation, withdrew from social media. Updates to his website slowed to a crawl before it became a landing page for Royalty. It now has just the title of the website at the top of the page and a blank text box in which you’re able to enter an email address. All previous entries have been deleted. Glover’s beloved Twitter account grew increasingly esoteric before being scrubbed entirely earlier this year. Earlier photos from his Instagram account were also deleted. And just like that, Donald Glover, Internet darling, had effectively disappeared from the medium that had won him his rabid following.
These developments seem all the stranger given Glover’s previous ubiquity and his relentless pursuit of so many opportunities that were set before him. “You don’t get to where all my heroes were without giving up a part of who you are,” he told the Voice in 2011. “Right now, I refuse to even have a dog. No girlfriend. I don’t want anything tying me down. I want to be everywhere. I don’t see a limit for me. I want to do everything.” That same profile described how even three hours of sleep in a night was a lucky break for Glover. So maybe that seemingly endless pursuit of “everything” helps explain Glover’s drastic shift in the last year.
Anyone can burn out, and it’s especially true for those who push themselves to their limits mentally and physically every day for as long as Glover has. Or maybe there’s another reason—or reasons—entirely. In any case, the decision to do whatever possible to erase Glover’s earlier Internet footprint is a curious one.
It’s also curious and accurate to note that, as Time suggests, though “there’s been widespread speculation that the reason Glover is leaving Community is to focus more on his hip-hop career, there’s been no confirmation from Glover himself.”
I actually hadn’t realized that Glover didn’t specifically say that he was leaving to pursue his musical career, and it is certainly odd that Glover hasn’t really addressed his departure publicly. What’s going on with the guy? Maybe he is burnt out, or maybe he’s laying low in order to make a dramatic reappearance. Maybe he’s moonlighting as a crime fighter, or maybe he just lost all faith in social media when it failed to get him the Spider-man gig. Maybe his whole brain is crying. LET’S SPECULATE WILDLY AND IRRESPONSIBLY.
I really hope he has a better reason because aside from a few tracks on Camp his music is pretty bad
Yeah. He’s an okay rapper (I guess) but the only reason people give a shit about his music career is because he’s the guy from Community. I think deciding to concentrate on music full-time will be a big mistake because the novelty will be gone.
I don’t know so much about the novelty because songs like Freaks and Geeks would be good regardless of who he was but the entirety of Royalty was a god awful mess. From what I’ve seen he just isn’t good enough to be a consistent and career oriented musician
Royalty was pretty great, man. Maybe he’s just not your thing, but the majority of Royalty, Camp and Culdesac was good stuff.
I heard he flew to Africa in the middle of taping and his white writing par… oh wait
Yeah, reading this article put my mind in a “The Next Dave Chappelle” mode too.
Is it just his charchter on Community that’s Jehovah Witness or were his parents Jehovah Dubs, because religion can explain these type of things.
i think i remember seeing his standup special and him talking about growing up a Jehovah’s Witness.
Yeah, I think he grew up a J-Dub and they just wrote it into the show.
He hasn’t been practicing since he reached adulthood, though.
Drugs also explain this weird behavior.
Or, like Chevy, he got tired of other people putting weird things in his mouth.
Is it too much to hope that this is Harmon and Glover pulling an Affleck & Phoenix, “I’m not Here” type burnout for Troy in Community this season?
I was thinking this is either drugs or maybe something like what you stated.
I just want Donald Glover back for the entire season, then he can do whatever he wants. I mean why didn’t he focus on his music career last season???
I don’t have a problem with his music career. I thought Camp was pretty good. It’s just not going to be the same without Troy on the show. What’s “Troy and Abed in the MOR-ning” with Troy? I do think he should just tough it out and do the entire season. Hell, just finish the show, dude. You’ve got the rest of your life to commit to your music career.
Donald Glover’s career had to die so that future King George the whatever could be born.
Is he Dave Chappelle-ing?
I pointed the Twitter thing out on here when it was announced he was leaving Community. I assumed he was reinventing himself as a rapper/hip-hop producer only thus erasing most of his online footprint as a comedian (presuming he’s done funnyish tweets in the past).
But, today, I was on a train listening to Gambino and I was intrigued by this one line:
“Back of my mind though, I hope the show gets cancelled
Maybe then I can focus”
Rap Genius defines this as: “Gambino stars is one of main characters on the show Community, which has been under the threat of cancellation. A part of him wants the show to get cancelled so then he might be able to focus on his music.”
Haha that was actually my explanation that I added on Rap Genius (I’m an editor, no big deal or anything). But yeah, he’s mentioned it in a couple of his songs that while he still likes the show and is grateful for it, at the same time he wished it would end so he could focus more on other things. Like he said himself, he just wants to do everything.
I just hope he’s okay mentally. Obama could have been Glover 35 years ago.
he dropped a new song last week. he’s not going underground.
kanye west also deleted all of he’s tweets once. it’s not the first time Donald goes all “Kanye” on us. (see old, now deleted, twitter rants)
somewhere on uproxx (TSS), i recall reading that kanye clears his twitter before he releases new music & jay-z often goes sans-haircut while in the midst of creating new material. i’m not sure if the same can be said about childish, but its worth considering.
I’m kinda hoping the answer is “he’s been secretly filming a revamped pilot of the Beverly Hills Cop tv series that will now be on HBO.”
I remember he went total delete on Twitter before, after a drunken encounter at a bar with an ex-girlfriend (this had to have been over a year and a half ago). Tweeted about it all night, deleted tweets the next day, basically disappeared for a long while.
So it’s not entirely strange that he’s doing this now again (certainly not implying he had another drunken encounter with an ex or anything).
Also, just this year he’s been on Sesame Street, Adventure Time, Girls, and was in the new movie The To-Do List. So it’s not like he’s totally absent from the world or something.
his rap in adventure time was stuck in my head for days
In a selfish way, I really hope he isn’t leaving Community to focus on his music career, because I think he’s a much more talented actor/comedian than rapper. Not that he’s a bad rapper, I just don’t find him to be a particularly interesting one.
Maybe he’s busy working on getting “Fiddler, Please!” to Broadway
I don’t get why people are putting down Donald’s raps. I liked Campfire but his mixtape contributions were where he really shines.
Also, my imagined response from Childish Gambino:
Because they would rather he’d be in a sitcom so they lash out by attacking what he’s leaving the sitcom for.
Did the Time article have any actual reporting? Because yeah, this all seems like random-ass guessing.
Hate to speculate like this, but he could be an alcoholic.
Hate to speculate like this, but he COULD be addicted to Brazilian Fart Porn.
I was over his character in Community anyways. He was great when he had his own identity and personality. But ever since they turned him to Abed-Lite he became useless in my eyes.
I hope this is all just BS on Time’s part, as I’m a big fan of his in general.
But I do think it’s weird that he pretty much has done nothing for Community off set in terms of promotion, panels, dvd extras, etc. He’s always absent for that stuff. It’s kind of started to irritate me.
Potential Reason: he picked his rap name using the Wu-tang Rap Name Generator on some website (seriously, look it up). Since then perhaps he has realized that no one will ever take the rapper Childish Gambino seriously. Maybe he has decided to rebrand himself w/ a different name now that hes focusing on music?
also, when he first picked his name, rapping was a hobby/joke to him so i dont think he put much thought into it.
Well damn, I also thought it was explicitly so he could focus on his music career. It seemed like that was the impression that his Community castmates had, but maybe they got that impression in the same second-hand manner that we did. Also didn’t know about any of this “withdrawing from social media” stuff. I hope he’s okay.
Does he still do standup? He hasnt really promoted the show like the rest of the cast members by attending panels etc since like season 2. And he would show up to all of them, no matter how small
Awesome. Because what hip-hop needs rights now is another average emcee….
It would really be baffling for him to give up something so wildly innovative and awesome to embrace his musical mediocrity.
Donald’s a peacock…YA GOTTA LET HIM FLY!