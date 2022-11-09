Joe Berlinger continues to turn true-crime TV on its head. The Metallica: Some Kind of Monster helmer previously dramatized Ted Bundy (portrayed by Zac Efron in Extremely Evil, Shockingly Wicked and Vile) before launching the Crime Scene series of miniseries (what a set of words) on Netflix. We previously spoke to Berlinger about the spooky mysteries housed within Crime Scene: Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel. The series continued with The Times Square Killer installment, and now, The Texas Killing Fields, which is executive produced by Berlinger, is nearly upon us.

Over the course of three episodes, the season will take a similar approach to the rest of the seasons, which treat a crime scene like an actual character in the story. And do expect a based-in-fact approach to the 1980s-90s disappearance of four (individual) girls who somehow wound up dead alongside the interstate corridor in between Houston and Galveston. When the trails go cold, one father continued to seek answers, not only for his family but other families who are similarly and tragically affected. All grow frustrated by seemingly dropped balls in these Calder Road cold cases

At this time, the FBI continues to welcome any tips they might receive from people who dig into these still-unsolved murders. And as the below trailer indicates, family members have accused investigators of doing “their best to convince me that I had lost my damn mind” and mishandling/misplacing evidence. We’ll see those accusations unfold on November 29. You can see the Texas Killing Fields docuseries trailer below.