Is Ryan Murphy Already Backpedaling On What He Promised Viewers For ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’?

Late last week Ryan Murphy gave an interview that everybody is sufficiently freaking out about, in that he says that all of the American Horror Story seasons take place in the same universe and are connected in some way. Pretty cool, for sure. However, one tidbit of that interview that seemed to get universally overlooked is that Ryan Murphy stated that the fan-favorite character Twisty the Clown, who was killed off in last week’s episode shortly after introducing his excruciatingly sad backstory, is apparently returning.
Say what now? From Entertainment Weekly:
Twisty’s death was a surprise. Was this always planned, to kill him so early?
Yes. But Twisty is not over, and neither is Edward Mordrake. They both make triumphant returns. I was shocked to read so many of these “RIP Twisty” websites and blogs have sprung up. People love Twisty. I think that’s due to the power of John as an actor. I think he’s just so mesmerizing and sympathetic. We talked a lot about that. He didn’t just want to be a killer clown. He wanted an ideology and a backstory, and I think that clown’s backstory is so fascinating and bizarre. We’re talking on Halloween day and I’ve already seen three Twistys, so he apparently hit a nerve. I love him. I loved his performance. He will return.
Presented without commentary, here is an excerpt from an interview Ryan Murphy gave about American Horror Story: Freak Show back in September:
Is this more like Asylum in terms of more realistic horror or are there supernatural elements like Coven?
No there’s no supernatural element…well a little bit. It’s very much in that Asylum world. There’s no sort of Elizabeth Montgomery/Bewitched stuff going on. This season, once you die, you’re dead. There’s no supernatural thing to bring you back like last year.
So, to those of you wondering whether or not this season of American Horror Story is eventually going to go off the rails — I can’t say for sure, but Ryan Murphy himself is already reneging on what Ryan Murphy promised just a month and a half ago. I feel like there should be some sort of official industry term for this. I’m kind of partial to “The Ol’ Murphy Flimflam.”
