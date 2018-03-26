‘The Walking Dead’ Takes Another Unwelcome Departure From The Comics

AMC

It may not seem like it yet, but there is an important scene in this week’s episode of The Walking Dead, “Do Not Send Us Astray.” During the battle at The Hilltop, Dwight is trailing Simon as Simon is about to take out Tara. In the split second before Simon can kill Tara, Dwight shoots an arrow at Tara, hitting her in the arm but also sparing her from being killed by Simon.

However, the next day, the Hilltoppers learn that the Saviors’ weapons were infected with zombie blood, so even those who were only injured by Savior weapons end up dying. This should be bad news for Tara, who was shot in the arm with Dwight’s arrow.

But does she die?

COMIC SPOILERS

Even those who have not read the comics will probably be able to work this one out on their own. Those who trust Dwight know that he would not intentionally kill Tara, and that the arrow he used to shoot Tara — and save her life — is not infected. It may take a few more hours, however, before Daryl and Tara arrive at this realization.