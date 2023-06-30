We’re just a few months removed from the end of BMF season 2 . The string of episodes for that season concluded with Meech and Terry splitting up for the first time to continue the BMF operation. While Terry would remain in Detroit, Meech decided that Atlanta was the place for him to continue his work. The season also ended with B-Mickie being exiled from BMF after he was caught talking to Detective Jin which led to a snitching accusation from both Meech and Terry. The temperature is going to turn up for BMF in season three and speaking of that…

Is There A ‘BMF’ Season 3 Release Date?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a release date for season three of BMF at the moment, but we now know that filming for the new season is complete. In a picture posted to Instagram, Demetrius Flenory Jr. (who plays Meech) and Da’Vinci (who played Terry) can be seen in a desert in Mexico. The caption reads, “JUST WRAPPED UP SEASON 3…. IN THE DESERT….. #SEEYALLSOON.”

It remains to be seen when the release date for BMF season three will be revealed. With the next release date in 50 Cent’s cinematic universe being Power Book IV: Force in September, the earliest we could expect it is at the end of 2023 or at the top of 2024.

