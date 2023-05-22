When Does ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 Come Out?

In just a few days, the first spin-off in the Power Universe series, Power Book II: Ghost , will air its season three finale . Over the course of its third season, fans of the Power Universe often wondered about what was next for Power Book IV: Force which has yet to start its second season. Power Book IV: Force is centered around Tommy Egan (played by Joseph Sikora) who, just like Tariq St. Patrick in Power Book II: Ghost, was in the original Power series. Fans waited long enough for word and an official release date on Power Book IV: Force season 2, and finally, it’s here.

When DoesPower Book IV: Force Season 2 Come Out?

Good news: There’s an official premiere date for Power Book IV: Force season 2. Bad news: It’s not for a few months. STARZ announced that Power Book IV: Force will return for season 2 on September 1, meaning that the Power Universe will break for the summer. STARZ also unveiled its first teaser trailer for season 2 and in it, Tommy remains the most wanted man in Chicago as he continues his takeover of the city’s drug game.

STARZ also shared new details about the plot of season two:

After cutting ties in New York, Tommy Egan’s newfound family and ruthless drug game enticed him to stay in Chicago. The explosive second season begins with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis turned business partner. With Diamond (Isaac Keys) and Jenard (Kris D. Lofton) at odds, the Flynn organization weakened, and a new connect on the scene, Tommy is more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world.

You can watch the teaser trailer for Power Book IV: Force season 2 above.

‘Power Book IV: Force’ season 1 is available to stream on STARZ. ‘Power Book IV: Force’ season 2 arrives on September 1.