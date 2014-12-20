‘It Goes Dark For Everyone’: Norman Reedus On How Daryl Dixon Will Change When ‘The Walking Dead’ Returns

(Spoilers be roamin’ here…)
Daryl Dixon has had his fair share of tragedies in the saga of The Walking Dead. He lost his brother, found his brother, then lost his brother again. No matter how hard he tried, he was never able to find Sophia alive (even with a growing collection of zombie ears). Then, came the finale of season five’s first half, when his newfound drinking buddy, Beth, had her head blown off. Immediately, you could see the anguish wash over the face of Daryl Dixon, even as he fired his weapon in revenge — the combination of deathly body blows seemed to have starched his fighting spirit.
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Norman Reedus shared a little insight into what we can expect with the younger Dixon brother, following Beth’s demise, when The Walking Dead returns in February:
I think it puts him into a depression. Sophia was like hope. You remember Glenn saying, ‘This is Sophia!’ It was different. She was the bright hope of the future. It was an honest and true person.
Reedus continued, explaining that Beth’s death is an event that may change the course of our merry band of apocalypse survivors:
Beth’s death is like Sophia’s; she sings songs and was always hopeful. Of course she tried to kill herself at one point, but besides that, for the most part, she was this sweet songbird, and that represents a part of humanity that you don’t see anymore. So when you put that candle out, it goes dark for everyone.
Just how “dark” it gets remains to be seen, but with rumors swirling about whispering zombies and new antagonists, the second half of season five may be the most anguish-ridden struggle thus far.
I won’t be satisfied unless he gets a sassy robot sidekick.
That would be delightful. Could the robot be a lady robot?
Could you robot have the voice of a gay black man?
Polar bears.
I know, all this slapstick humor is really distracting. Good thing they will finally start taking things seriously.
Walker ears? No. Squirrel ears.
Huh? The walker ear necklace Daryl made in the Season 2 ep “Chupacabra”, after the horse he was on (Nervous Nellie) got spooked by a snake and he fell, landing on one of his arrows. It was during the Sophia search and he found her doll.
I think it’s time that it got more real. Not by taking out a main character, but what this group has to go threw to survive till the next season. Season 5 started out dark with Terminus. Then it switched over to Beth and killing Beth way to soon. It seemed rushed. I would of liked to have known more about the terminus people. They could of found Father Gabriel closer to the end then started in on Beth. I live and breathe this show, but the writers are getting way ahead of themselves and they will continue to disappoint viewers if they don’t put more thought into it.
But that’s just a few people.
They still have millions of viewers who like the walking dead and the way they’ve been working it.
I mean, there is people trying to add robots in it? Yet everyone else is going to judge the show lmao.
Viewers are angry at Beth ‘ s death but a lot of it follows the comic books. Not everything needs to be slow and drug out. I personally think they did good.
I think the people that are really angry about Beth’s death, and the subsequent petition put out to bring her character back, were Beth and Daryl shippers. I’d like to think a minute after the episode ended, Tumblr imploded as buckets of tears were shed while fingers angrily mashed on keyboards.
rumours of whisperers?
rumour that your colleague tried to spark on this same site?
how self serving and camp.