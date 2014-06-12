It’s Time To Settle ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Vs. ‘Game For Thrones’ Once And For All

NEW LINE CINEMA/HBO

“Hey, what are you guys doing?” “We’re playing Harry Potter.” “Ha, fags!” Cartman’s opinion on all things magic and Muggles is probably how most Game of Thrones fans feel about the Lord of the Rings — the violence is muted; the characters are either good or bad, not both; and where the boobs at?

But Lord of the Rings fans doth protest, because that’s how a Noldorin Elf told them to speak. So it’s about time LoTR worshippers and GoT-heads finally FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT, to decide which is the one fantasy series to rule them all (shove off, The Chronicles of Amber).