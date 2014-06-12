It’s Time To Settle ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Vs. ‘Game For Thrones’ Once And For All

“Hey, what are you guys doing?” “We’re playing Harry Potter.” “Ha, fags!” Cartman’s opinion on all things magic and Muggles is probably how most Game of Thrones fans feel about the Lord of the Rings — the violence is muted; the characters are either good or bad, not both; and where the boobs at?
But Lord of the Rings fans doth protest, because that’s how a Noldorin Elf told them to speak. So it’s about time LoTR worshippers and GoT-heads finally FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT, to decide which is the one fantasy series to rule them all (shove off, The Chronicles of Amber).
This article was fine until the unwarranted Chronicles of Amber slander. Now, good sir, I take umbridge.
Why can’t we have both?
Slow day, huh
If you have to chose one, then the answer is the Discworld series.
Well played Sir. Well played!
Terry Pratchett will be my favorite author until my dying day.
Hey maybe we’d get lucky and ends like Oberyn v. The Mountain.
Who gives a fuck! *pumps iron, reads Playboy.*
Ahem. Who gives a *dusty* fuck, that is.
Amazing idea!
Both series have their strengths and weaknesses, but LotR should get the nod for being first by a significant amount of time.
Yeah, pretty sure the ven diagrams of both sets of fans overlap more than they don’t.
Best part of having read the GoT books ahead of time was watching some of my friends, who thought Lord of the Rings was for D&D dorks, get totally wrapped up in the first season of the GoT show, that literally ends with DRAGONS. WHO IS THE NERD NOW?!?!
Still me? Fine.
Please don’t encourage me to start comparing the books. Game of effing Thrones. Please, just no. GRR.
Pfft, I’m voting Gormenghast because I like it’s Christopher-Lee-throwing-a-cat policy:
[31.media.tumblr.com]
[24.media.tumblr.com]
In the right hands, ANYTHING can be a deadly weapon.
Part of the problem with the comparison is that they are written 70 years apart with one book series being a deliberate homage/deconstruction of the other. Game of Thrones was not a philosophical critique of Lord of the Rings but a natural extension of- what the fuck am I saying? Reading is for nerds! *pulls Burnsy’s pants down and wedgies Dustin* NEEEEEERRRRRRDDDDDDS!
Where’s Dragonlance? Seriously. Hasbro owns the rights to this hidden gem and they WON’T DO ANYTHING WITH IT!!! There are six core books with support stuff. Six seasons, EASY!
Also, Drizzt from Forgotten Realms. There’s an epic TV series in there somewhere. Only 25+ Books and counting.