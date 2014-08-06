Jaboody Dubs’ New Infomercial Lip Dub Is Brutal And Foul-Mouthed Hilarity

(NSFW audio. No. Seriously. NSFW.)
The same cheeky bastard behind the absurd Guy Fieri lip dub is back with another of the foul-mouthed infomercial dubs we fell in love with an internet aeon ago. He’s once again dubbing a cleaning product infomercial hosted by Anthony Sullivan.
This time the Smart Mop™ gets a turn in the barrel, and it’s perhaps the most brutally morbid and swearword-filled Jaboody Dub yet. “Did you know that more than two million children die each year due to dehydration,” the host says while dumping a soda out onto the floor. He then proceeds to clean up a suspicious-looking array of spills, making the most colorful of color commentary. But at least now we’ll know what to do if any biker b*tches break in and spill some Pepto Bismol™.
“You know what? F*ck Brooms.”
We can’t really argue with him there.
Via Jaboody Dubs
Jaboody Dubs is my go-to whenever I need a youtube laugh. I’m glad the death of BILLY MAYS didnt stop them.
Fixed. I am an exhausted dumbass today.
I hate it when those Biker Bitches break in and spill stuff behind the toilet.
As an Italian from Brooklyn, “Loudmouth Leo”, played off as a low-level Italian mafia guy (possibly a loan shark) will always be my favorite.
“So you want me to come over and join you guys?”
“Sure toots. This dick ain’t gonna suck itself”.
I still kinda want to buy that.
I love this guy.