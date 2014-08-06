Jaboody Dubs’ New Infomercial Lip Dub Is Brutal And Foul-Mouthed Hilarity

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(NSFW audio. No. Seriously. NSFW.)

The same cheeky bastard behind the absurd Guy Fieri lip dub is back with another of the foul-mouthed infomercial dubs we fell in love with an internet aeon ago. He’s once again dubbing a cleaning product infomercial hosted by Anthony Sullivan.

This time the Smart Mop™ gets a turn in the barrel, and it’s perhaps the most brutally morbid and swearword-filled Jaboody Dub yet. “Did you know that more than two million children die each year due to dehydration,” the host says while dumping a soda out onto the floor. He then proceeds to clean up a suspicious-looking array of spills, making the most colorful of color commentary. But at least now we’ll know what to do if any biker b*tches break in and spill some Pepto Bismol™.

“You know what? F*ck Brooms.”

We can’t really argue with him there.

Via Jaboody Dubs