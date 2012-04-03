Jaleel White Might Start Crying If You Bring Up Stefan Urquelle

04.03.12 6 years ago 13 Comments

Late last week, Jaleel White — that sounds weird…Late last week, Urkel “flipped out” at his “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Kym Johnson, because according to Us Magazine, he “accidentally stepped on [her] foot.” Professional dancer Mark Ballas broke up the fight, but not before Urkel yelled, “You remind me of that annoying sitcom neighbor who gets into everyone’s business!” Is he being meta or does he think the Winslow’s house was his, and they were the ones who never left?

Tempers had decreased by last night’s show, where contestants were asked to channel the “single most defining moment in their lives.” Surprisingly, Urkel didn’t go with the time that he thwarted Doctor Robotnik’s rocket from hitting that defenseless space station as Sonic the Hedgehog, but rather:

“Playing Stefan Urquelle was life-changing for me. I was apprehensive about playing Stefan, but the executive producers saw in me the man I hadn’t become yet,” White, who was 19 at the time, told the cameras. “It introduced a new side to me. After I played that character, people started treating me differently. When I played Stefan Urquelle, I showed people there was more to me to offer.”

“I cant even begin to express how personal it was,” White told co-host Brooke Burke Charvet. “That’s my Mickey Mouse moment. Stefan Urquelle, Steve Urkel — that’s my Mickey Mouse.” (Via)

Urkel then danced to Babyface’s “For the Cool in You” and started crying, which might be my favorite sentence ever.

Always relevant. (Via)

