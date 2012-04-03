Jaleel White Might Start Crying If You Bring Up Stefan Urquelle

Late last week, Jaleel White — that sounds weird…Late last week, Urkel “flipped out” at his “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Kym Johnson, because according to Us Magazine, he “accidentally stepped on [her] foot.” Professional dancer Mark Ballas broke up the fight, but not before Urkel yelled, “You remind me of that annoying sitcom neighbor who gets into everyone’s business!” Is he being meta or does he think the Winslow’s house was his, and they were the ones who never left?
Tempers had decreased by last night’s show, where contestants were asked to channel the “single most defining moment in their lives.” Surprisingly, Urkel didn’t go with the time that he thwarted Doctor Robotnik’s rocket from hitting that defenseless space station as Sonic the Hedgehog, but rather:
“Playing Stefan Urquelle was life-changing for me. I was apprehensive about playing Stefan, but the executive producers saw in me the man I hadn’t become yet,” White, who was 19 at the time, told the cameras. “It introduced a new side to me. After I played that character, people started treating me differently. When I played Stefan Urquelle, I showed people there was more to me to offer.”
“I cant even begin to express how personal it was,” White told co-host Brooke Burke Charvet. “That’s my Mickey Mouse moment. Stefan Urquelle, Steve Urkel — that’s my Mickey Mouse.” (Via)
Urkel then danced to Babyface’s “For the Cool in You” and started crying, which might be my favorite sentence ever.
Always relevant. (Via)
The fuck is a “Mickey Mouse moment?”
Not surprisingly, Walt Disney and Mel Gibson share the same Mickey Mouse moment… eradicating all the eews.
YO.
I’ve watched DWTS with my family a couple of times, and somebody is ALWAYS crying. Seriously. It’s like just going on that show puts your tear ducts into overdrive.
To be fair, though, even watching it is a pretty painful experience, so living it must be worse.
Wait, why is HE flipping out if HE stepped on HER foot? Ugh, it’s make-no-sense plot twists like this that remind me why I stopped watching this show.
I wonder if Stefan ever nailed the porn star Winslow sister.
The fact that Jaleel White stepped on a foot and didn’t exclaim “Did I do that?!” crushes my soul.
Agreed.
I was about to say, this has the feel of a Danger post. Good STHSAM reference though
whatever happened to the girl that player Laura? I mean she was kinda fine as fuck now that I look at that picture. I seriously hope she’s not 50 years old, fat and dying of dibeetus.
1. Why bother wearing down Laura when Myra Monkhouse is fawning all over you? And here I thought Urkel was some sort of genius.
2. ABC’s Sonic cartoon kicked ass.
Because Urkel wanted something long term, and he knew things about Myra that we didn’t.
Really sad that she passed from cancer.