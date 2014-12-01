January Jones Has Joined The Cast Of Will Forte’s ‘The Last Man On Earth’

There have been some bad SNL episodes in recent memory (Jim Parsons’ comes to mind), but none are quite as awful as when January Jones hosted in 2009. That stuffy episode also had the Black Eyed Peas as the musical guest, so let’s assume Lorne Michaels rounded up all existing footage and put it into the world’s hottest kiln. The Mad Men star, who has a good sense of humor and seems like a generally fun person, is getting the chance to redeem herself in Will Forte’s promising midseason comedy for Fox, The Last Man on Earth.

Fox’s post-apocalyptic comedy, which positions Will Forte as the soul survivor of some mysterious mass disappearance of humanity, has added four actors to its roster. Among them, the Hollywood Reporter has learned, is January Jones…in her first TV gig since wrapping production on the AMC darling this past summer. Though a Fox spokesperson declined to comment on casting or how long the actors will be around for, Jones will also be joined by comedian Kristen Schaal, Getting On star Mel Rodriguez, and actress Cleopatra Coleman. (Via)

Jones will play Melissa, a series regular who’s been described as a “strong independent spirit” with a “no-nonsense attitude.” The Reporter also notes, “The series will include flashbacks, so it’s unclear how any of the new characters will be presented,” which is kind of important in a series called The Last Man on Earth. Here’s an idea: add Lori Grimes to the cast, too, and change the show’s title to The Worst Mom on Earth. With special guest star Jessica Walter.

