January Jones Wants You To Know She’s ‘Flattered’ That The Fat Jew Wants To Drink Her Butt Sweat

#The Fat Jew
Editor-in-Chief
09.02.14 12 Comments
january jones

Shutterstock

Recently, ubiquitous internet person the Fat Jew — whole actual name is Josh Ostrovsky — expressed interest in drinking January Jones’ post-hot yoga class butt sweat in an Instagram comment. The actress who plays Betty Draper took notice and said today on Instagram that she’s “flattered” he would want to do so.

Take note, folks — this is how you get brands to pay you $2500 a pop to mention them in Instagram posts, apparently.

#lightenup

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Fat Jew
TAGS#lightenupJANUARY JONESthe fat jew

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP