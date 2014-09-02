January Jones Wants You To Know She’s ‘Flattered’ That The Fat Jew Wants To Drink Her Butt Sweat

Shutterstock

Recently, ubiquitous internet person the Fat Jew — whole actual name is Josh Ostrovsky — expressed interest in drinking January Jones’ post-hot yoga class butt sweat in an Instagram comment. The actress who plays Betty Draper took notice and said today on Instagram that she’s “flattered” he would want to do so.

Take note, folks — this is how you get brands to pay you $2500 a pop to mention them in Instagram posts, apparently.

#lightenup