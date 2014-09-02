January Jones Wants You To Know She’s ‘Flattered’ That The Fat Jew Wants To Drink Her Butt Sweat

Recently, ubiquitous internet person the Fat Jew — whole actual name is Josh Ostrovsky — expressed interest in drinking January Jones’ post-hot yoga class butt sweat in an Instagram comment. The actress who plays Betty Draper took notice and said today on Instagram that she’s “flattered” he would want to do so.
Take note, folks — this is how you get brands to pay you $2500 a pop to mention them in Instagram posts, apparently.
#lightenup
January Jones tries to not sweat while exercising? So she’s as good at that as she is acting.
when you’re as cold blooded as she is it’s hard to work up a sweat.
aces
Well, we can go ahead and shut this one down.
She’s not cold blooded, it’s just that her people are Nordic.
May I please wipe up your butt sweat, Mistress Jones?
I am a medium sized ex-Catholic.
Gotta love January Jones, she’s equal parts icey and naughty!
Yea, that is class in the face of creep
I find it hard to believe that Fat Betty doesnt sweat.
I just find it hard.
Even when she’s reacting nicely to things she still comes off dickish. “What does it say about me?”…. GTFOH