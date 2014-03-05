Khal Drogo And Conan Get Betty White All Hot And Bothered With Their Sexy Magazine Covers

I want to start out by saying that Jason Momoa dresses like the kind of hipster that I’d end up having to fight when putting out an open challenge during my next trip to Brooklyn. That said, it’d be worth it for the story.
Conan had the Game of Thrones and Red Road star on alongside Betty White and the combination was a bit much for the 92-year-old starlet to handle. Just look at these magazine covers that almost melted her out of her chair:
Back to back like a couple of regular bros. If this doesn’t lead to a buddy cop show on Spike then I don’t want to live in America any longer. Is Alec Baldwin still taking a wagon train to Canada?
(Via Team Coco)
She is such a treasure
You shut your whore mouth Baltimore Dan! Khal Drogo is a legend.
Stargate: Atlantis
Well I noted The Red Road above (but I hear it sucks). Also did Bullet In The Head, which is also bad, and the new Conan, which was even worse.
So he’s still running hard with GoT, but I think he’s got some potential for something bad ass.
Was one of the 4 main characters from season 2 onwards on Stargate: Atlantis. Also the 1 of the 4 I never would have picked as the one to become most famous because his acting talent seemed limited to “appear menacing and say very little”
Well, looks like we found our leads for season 2 of True Detective.
He did a remake of Conan, but I don’t think it did too well in the box office.
I assumed he was on the show to promote Baywatch Hawaii.