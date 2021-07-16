At the Ted Lasso season two premiere on Thursday, the show’s Emmy-nominated star Jason Sudeikis wore a shirt that read “Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo.” This was a reference to soccer players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka, who faced racist abuse after missing penalty kicks during England’s lost to Italy in the UEFA Euro 2020 final. At least four people have been arrested as part of a hate crime investigation.

“To the social media platforms Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, I don’t want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me, Marcus, and Jadon have received this week,” Saka wrote in an open letter posted to social media. “I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages.” He added, “There is no place for racism or hate of any kind in football or in any area of society.”

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association that governs the game in England, condemned the attacks in a statement Monday, saying, “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour,” the royal said. “It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”

This isn’t the first time that Sudeikis has used his clothing to make a powerful message during a high-profile event. At the SAG Awards earlier this year, he wore a sweater that read “My Body My Choice” in support of reproductive rights.

Sudeikis plays a good guy on TV, and he’s a good guy in real life too.

