Former ‘Tonight Show’ Host Jay Leno Was Hospitalized With Serious Burns After A Car ‘Erupted’ In His Famous Garage

Jay Leno was reportedly involved in a horrifying-sounding accident over the weekend. While the retired late-night host and comedian was in his Los Angeles garage where he stores his vast collection of cars, one of the automobiles “erupted into flames without warning,” according to TMZ. “The flames burned the left side of Jay’s face, but thankfully did not penetrate his eye or his ear.”

Leno, who is currently in the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center, told Variety, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” He has canceled his engagements for the rest of the week.

The collection of nearly 200 classic cars that Leno owns is worth a reported $52 million. “I never set out to collect cars. I just bought what I liked,” he told Money in a 2018 interview. “The general rule of car collecting is if you’re reasonably astute and you understand how things work, if you like it, chances are other people will like it, too. My three things are: It should be of technical and historical significance. It should be fun to drive. And it should be attractive to look at. If an automobile has those three qualifications, then it’s probably something that would be considered collectible.”

×