Jennette McCurdy is a former child actress who was once a Nickelodeon staple. She starred in iCarly and its spinoff series Sam And Cat alongside a then-unknown Ariana Grande, before leaving television altogether.

Since leaving the acting world, McCurdy has been open about her struggles growing up in the spotlight and having to support her family financially beginning at the age of 11. The former actress is gearing up to release her memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, where she details alleged abuse and inappropriate behavior from a man she nicknamed The Creator. While he is never named in the book, McCurdy seems to imply that the man is the executive producer creator of iCarly, Zoey 101, Sam and Cat, Drake and Josh, and others. More on that shortly.

In a new excerpt from her book, McCurdy details her last few days working on Sam and Cat, when The Creator was allegedly not allowed on set with the actors after getting “in trouble” for alleged emotional abuse on set. McCurdy mentions her struggle with both an eating disorder and alcohol before retelling the story about the day her show was canceled, when she was offered money to not talk about her experience on set.

What the f*ck? Nickelodeon is offering me three hundred thousand dollars in hush money to not talk publicly about my experience on the show? My personal experience of The Creator’s abuse? This is a network with shows made for children. Shouldn’t they have some sort of moral compass? Shouldn’t they at least try to report to some sort of ethical standard?

Not only did the actress recall being offered money after the series, but she also goes into details about The Creator, who would allegedly offer her alcohol at age 18 and massage her.