Last week it was reported that actor Jansen Panettiere, brother of Hayden Panettiere, passed away suddenly at the age of 28. Today, the family has confirmed his cause of death, while also celebrating his life and career.

The family released a statement (via ABC) that reveals that the actor died of an enlarged heart. “Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications.”

Less than a month ago, Panettiere posted a picture of him getting a haircut from his sister Hayden. His last acting credit was a role on The Walking Dead in 2019. The sibling duo (who are five years apart) appeared together on the Disney Channel before Hayden became the star of the country music drama Nashville. The statement continued, “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

The family then thanked fans for reaching out with support after Panettiere’s death. “We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning, We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”

(Via ABC News)