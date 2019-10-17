About a year ago, comic book fans everywhere took note of Jeremy Irons’ casting in Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen HBO TV series, and the speculation began on exactly who he’d play. Very quickly, it became known that Lindelof wasn’t really crafting an adaptation of Alan Moore’s groundbreaking graphic novel (as was the intent with Zack Snyder’s 2009 movie) but more of a continuation to the existing story. So, this is definitely not the Watchmen of the 1980s and does, in fact, move from New York City to Oklahoma with a 2019 timestamp. Only a few characters from the original source material are confirmed for the series, but all signs pointed toward Irons playing one of these carryovers.

That character, Adrian Veidt, a.k.a., “Ozymandias,” was a costumed vigilante — and a megalomaniac who plotted millions of deaths (under the guise of saving billions) — as played by Matthew Goode in Zack Snyder’s 2009 film. The latest Watchmen trailer almost gleefully suggested that Irons is playing an older version of this smartest (and most nefarious) man in the world, and then HBO had even more of a ball ahead of New York Comic Con by tweeting a photo of Irons with no actual character name, only a cheeky acknowledgment: “Probably who you think he is.”

Well, Irons still appeared to be unable to fully confirm the obvious while speaking to us from a NYCC junket. He did, however, offer a few nuggets about Watchmen‘s treatment of vigilantism (as opposed to the Batman movies in which Irons has appeared), and how Damon Lindelof’s treatment of the source material is faithful to Moore’s epic work.

Your role has remained sort-of secretive. People were convinced after the trailer that you play Adrian Veidt. I thought it was a nice nod when HBO pushed out that tweet that seemed like the ultimate tease.

Haha!

I gather that you’ve had to do a lot of tiptoeing around while discussing the show?

I have to try and keep my mouth shut, yes, and I can’t really say the name of the character I’m playing … so that stuff isn’t quite easy to deal with.

The series takes place in Tulsa, but your character is elsewhere. Did you know where he was while you were shooting?

I do know exactly where I am, physically. Yes. I did know that.

So you’re playing a heightened version of the character from the graphic novel?

Um, I don’t know about “heightened.” Obviously, he’s a bit older than he was in 1980-whatever, and he’s somewhere else. He’s done what we know he’s done. Yeah. I don’t know if he’s heightened.