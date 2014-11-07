Jerry Seinfeld Reveals That He Thinks He’s On The Autism Spectrum

Brian Williams did an NBC Nightly News profile on Jerry Seinfeld this week, highlighting his web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and speaking as though Seinfeld had revolutionized the Internet (I love Comedians in Cars, but it didn’t particularly revolutionize web series). During the course of Williams interview, however, Seinfeld revealed — in a way that wasn’t jokey at all — that he believes he’s on the autism spectrum.
“I think, on a very drawn-out scale, I think I’m on the spectrum,” Seinfeld said. Asked what criteria he is using to self-diagnose in this way, he continued, “You know, never paying attention to the right things. Basic social engagement is really a struggle. I’m very literal, when people talk to me and they use expressions, sometimes I don’t know what they’re saying.”
“But I don’t see it as dysfunctional,” Seinfeld added. “I just think of it as an alternate mindset.”
Most of what I know about being “on the spectrum” comes from Ray Romano’s character on Parenthood, and according to his self-diagnosis, I’m inclined to believe that Seinfeld is on the spectrum, in the Parenthood sense, anyway. But then again, “basic social engagement” is difficult for many of us in this generation, because we spend so much time on the Internet that we no longer know how to interact with people. I always find that alcohol helps immensely, not necessarily with detecting social cues, but with no longer caring about them. Hanging out with people like Larry David — who carry and even dominate conversations — is also helpful.
You can watch the new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, beginning with the Kevin Hart episode, on Crackle now. Jimmy Fallon will also appear later this season.
via Mediatite
Yada yada yada
Aren’t we all?
I’m not on the spectrum but I may be on the spectrum though.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
“this generation”
You keep using that phrase. I do not think it means what you think it means.
Jerry, and to a lesser extent me, didn’t have the internet until much older than you damn kids. It wasn’t formative for him (or me).
Yeah I agree…I was right on the cusp, dial up was just becoming a thing as I was entering high school, so there was an internet, but nothing like it is now. Maybe children of the past 5 years or so could see some big effects from a constantly connected life, but most adults or even young adults now shouldn’t have really been affected by it that much.
Jerry is 60 years old, for crying out loud. I don’t think social media corrupted his development.
Makes perfect sense.
I misread that plug for the next episode and thought Kevin James was the guest. The terror was swift, but disappeared quickly upon rereading.