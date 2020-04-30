Jerry Seinfeld has a good life. He created Seinfeld, one of the most popular shows of all-time, and he’s also the creative genius behind Bee Movie, one of the greatest films of all-time (some people might think so!). He has enough money to last many lifetimes, and in his new Netflix special 23 Hours to Kill, he knows that you know that he’s reportedly a near-billionaire.

“You and I know each other, on a certain level, for many, many years. You know for a fact, I could be anywhere in the world right now,” he tells the audience in the trailer above. “Now, you be honest, if you were me, would you be up here hacking out another one of these?” Later, Seinfeld discusses all the things we do to convince ourselves our lives don’t suck. “And I know that, because I know that everyone’s life suck. Your life sucks. My life sucks, too,” he cracks, adding, “Perhaps not quite as much.” It’s funny, because it’s true. He drives around in fancy cars and drinks coffee with Eddie Murphy, while I’m home thinking about how Donkey was in an episode of Father of the Pride.

But I shouldn’t feel bad that my life sucks, Seinfeld says:

“The greatest lesson you can learn in life: Sucks and great are pretty close. You go to a baseball game, you have a hot dog. The hot dog is cold. The bun is not toasted. The vendor is an ex-con in a work release program. You love that hot dog every time. Does it suck? Yes. Is it great? Yes. That’s how close they are.”

Spoken like a true Mets fan. 23 Hours to Kill premieres on Netflix on May 5.