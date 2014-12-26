Jesse Tyler Ferguson Responded Perfectly When An Actor Called His ‘Modern Family’ Character ‘Gay Blackface’

“Blackface” is an incredibly racist gesture that gained popularity in the early 1800s when white performers would don the makeup in order to propagate highly offensive stereotypes, specifically for entertainment. Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s portrayal of Mitch on ABC’s hit comedy Modern Family does not seem like the gay equivalent of that; for starters, Ferguson is gay, and he says that his character is merely an extension of himself.

Eric Stonestreet (who plays Mitch’s husband, Cam), on the other hand, is not a homosexual; perhaps there’s an argument that his character communicates some stereotypes that gays may find offensive, but to equate his performance to “blackface” sounds a bit extreme.

Nevertheless, Tuc Watkins, a gay actor who played a gay character on Desperate Housewives, wrote in a Facebook post that he did not like the portrayal of the homosexual characters in the show:

Hmm. I think “Modern Family” is clever, hilarious, even terrifically subtle at times. But, for the most part, I have a hard time laughing at the gay guys. In fact, I kinda cringe. It feels a little bit like the gay equivalent of “blackface.” It doesn’t feel “modern” at all. Sure, people come in all shapes, sizes, etc. So why are we fed such 80s stereotypes every week?

Watkins’ comments eventually gained the attention of Ferguson who responded on Facebook, saying, “As a closeted kid of the 80’s I would have loved to have had a show like Modern Family to watch with my parents.” Here’s his entire post:

Instead of firing another salvo, Watkins responded kindly to Ferguson’s comments, and even apologized for using the term “blackface” to make a comparison.