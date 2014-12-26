Jesse Tyler Ferguson Responded Perfectly When An Actor Called His ‘Modern Family’ Character ‘Gay Blackface’

“Blackface” is an incredibly racist gesture that gained popularity in the early 1800s when white performers would don the makeup in order to propagate highly offensive stereotypes, specifically for entertainment. Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s portrayal of Mitch on ABC’s hit comedy Modern Family does not seem like the gay equivalent of that; for starters, Ferguson is gay, and he says that his character is merely an extension of himself.
Eric Stonestreet (who plays Mitch’s husband, Cam), on the other hand, is not a homosexual; perhaps there’s an argument that his character communicates some stereotypes that gays may find offensive, but to equate his performance to “blackface” sounds a bit extreme.
Nevertheless, Tuc Watkins, a gay actor who played a gay character on Desperate Housewives, wrote in a Facebook post that he did not like the portrayal of the homosexual characters in the show:
Hmm. I think “Modern Family” is clever, hilarious, even terrifically subtle at times. But, for the most part, I have a hard time laughing at the gay guys. In fact, I kinda cringe. It feels a little bit like the gay equivalent of “blackface.” It doesn’t feel “modern” at all. Sure, people come in all shapes, sizes, etc. So why are we fed such 80s stereotypes every week?
Watkins’ comments eventually gained the attention of Ferguson who responded on Facebook, saying, “As a closeted kid of the 80’s I would have loved to have had a show like Modern Family to watch with my parents.” Here’s his entire post:
Instead of firing another salvo, Watkins responded kindly to Ferguson’s comments, and even apologized for using the term “blackface” to make a comparison.
My comments were extreme, and my use of the word ‘blackface’ inexcusable. I regret creating dissension among the ranks, especially when we’re all in this fight together. I see your point. I hope you’ll consider mine.
There was gay blackface on TV, but they eventually cancelled “Will and Grace”
Tidbit of Will and Grace trivia for you. Very openly gay John Barrowman initially tried out for the role of Will. He did not get the job. The studio said he wasn’t gay enough!
Malcolm Merlyn is gay? I did not know that. Not that there’s anything wrong with it.
@Kenny Powers Yup! He and his husband got married last year, I believe. I take it you aren’t a Doctor Who fan?
@Jim Stewart. I wonder what a world with Barrowman as Will would be like? But it would suck not having Captain Jack Harkness.
Reowr.
These guys clearly don’t know how the internet works. People engaged, people got nicer as the exchange went on, and a person apologized at the end. What the hell is happening?
Must be that “Gay Agenda”, I keep hearing a out.
Apparently it involves engaging in polite discussion, and seeing each other’s side.
KILL IT WITH FIRE!
One of these guys needs to call the other one ‘Hitler’ soon or the whole internet is going to fall apart.
I knew somebody would bring up Hitler.
We call this a Canadian argument.
Pistol Pete!
Had Jessie Tyler Ferguson requested he dunk, I may have considered watching Modern Family again.
I’m more offended that they call it a show. The show would be great if it dropped the stupid fake reality show aspect and would hire some people that know how to run a camera and keep it still and in focus.maybe he’s offended that he sees himself in the characters and is afraid that people see him like that as well. and they probably do. they are spot on with a lot of gay people I know. but then, Blackface was pretty spot on as well.
UGH
This whole thing is a gay stereotype.
Take a knee Auntie, you win the internet.
Nice try, Bill Cosby.
I think they should complain about Phil, he makes all white people look bad
I don’t think Uncle Phil was white, he was a black man acting in white face.
You’re thinking of Uncle Tom.
Phil Dunphy is a saint! A Saint I tell ya!
If I was a minority I’d be annoyed by the people who conformed to stereotypes, so I get the guy’s point.
But I also respect that those stereotypes exist because a certain segment displays those characteristics, so you can’t really blame them for picking up the mannerisms of the culture, so I also get Jesse’s point.
I can see how Cam is a well-rounded character in his interests and stuff….but he also displays super cliche homosexual behavior at times too. And a lot of their friends on the show are pretty cliche too.
So I actually don’t know who I’d say is right in this instance.
I think it’s possible for both to be right. I personally agree more with Watkins, even though Ferguson’s points are solid. The fact that such people do exist doesn’t really mitigate the fact that the characters are giant cliches who don’t really do much to break out of that mold, making them not very fun to watch.
@JJ Jr. That’s kind of the issue I take with Mitchell’s points about Cam. Yes, he’s into sports and coaching….but then he reverts to the stereotypes in some respects which would actually be out of character for him gay or straight. Which kind of defeats the purpose. It’s almost like he’s a mish-mash of random traits in an attempt to give him depth. Which is really, I suppose, true of all the characters.
I think the point is that they make fun of the gay cliches as much as they make fun of the straight cliches — like when Phil says something macho that actually makes him sound super gay.
Plus, (some) gay people need to get a sense of humor. You’ve arrived once mainstream entertainment is willing to make fun of you.
@JJ Jr. I think the fundamental difference is that Modern Family, from what I’ve seen, doesn’t expect their gay characters to be “exotic” or for “HA! They’re gay!” to be the joke. They’re stock characters, but they’re treated no better or worse than the rest of the stock characters on that show.
I believe the more accurate offensive term Tuc Watkins was looking for was to call Jesse Tyler Ferguson “a house gay.”
This guy knows Modern Family is a fictional sitcom, right?
Does he think Phil Dunphy is supposed to represent all straight white realtors?
If only!
Captain James Holt!
“”Blackface” is an incredibly racist gesture that gained popularity in the early 1800s when white performers would don the makeup in order to propagate highly offensive stereotypes, specifically for entertainment.”
eeerrrmm……Someone needs to do their research on the origins, time period and stage culture of “blackface”. It may very well be considered and regarded as “incredibly racist” in today’s hyper-sensitive society in which “racism” is commonly found in just about everything, but back in those days of the mid to late19th century, even Lincoln would have been regarded as “incredibly racist” by today’s thin-skinned chicken littles.
Annnnnnd you have a cowboy hat on in your profile picture.
Seems about right.
@AAlvarado +10
So if I did more research it would leave me to believe that it wasn’t racist then, and isn’t racist now? That’s your point?
@Christopher Cuntino: Entrepreneur, Libertarian and supporter of the American Capitalist, free enterprise way is just another way of saying I only vote for Republicans and I’m racist.
Your ignorance is profound and amusing. Look up what Lincoln said about why he freed the slaves sometime.
I don’t know anything about this show or about that actor, but I think Ferguson is a pretty cool person just based off this exchange. When you’re playing someone who you say isn’t too far off from yourself, and someone calls you a stereotype of (women/gay guys/lesbians/black/asians/WHOEVER ELSE you might think of), you are actually well within your rights to tell them to fuck off. Just saying.
Mitch and Cam act like a couple who probably should get a divorce (like any other unhappy couple ,straight or gay) and JUST maybe its also the LACK of kissing,huggung or any real display of intimacy or affection that turns me off also.But then you know as a Gay person we get so “used to” hiding and suppressing our sexuality that it really messes with ones head (and heart!) Actually THAT is probably why I think they LOOK like an unhappy couple! But then Straight America prob can’t handle the idea of actually having to see them kiss or show any kind of affection and that really makes their characters flat and one dimensional – not loving and demonstrative – but neurotic and touch me nots…itS NOT right!!!
Stereotypes exist for a reason