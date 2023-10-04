Donald Trump welcomed back the late-night shows the only way he knows how: by trashing them on social media.

“Now that the ‘strike’ is over, the talentless, low rated CREEPS of Late Night Television are back. I knew there was a reason I didn’t want to see it settled — True LOSERS!!!” the frequently-arrested former president posted on Truth Social. In another post, Trump called them “not at all funny.” One of those “low rated CREEPS,” Jimmy Kimmel, fired back at Trump on Tuesday.

“This from a man who is such a loser, he buried his ex-wife on a golf course just so he can continue to cheat on her,” the host joked during his Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue. “I love that with everything he’s got going on ― running for president, 91 felony charges, a $250 million fraud trial ― he still finds time to watch his favorite late-night shows and tantrum about them.”

Kimmel doesn’t entirely disagree with Trump, however. “In fairness, you can’t really argue with him. The man really does know talentless loser creeps. In fact, he fathered two of them,” he said, while the camera cut to a video of Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

You can watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live clip above.