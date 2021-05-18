On Friday afternoon, BuzzFeed published a story in which the outlet detailed how their reporters had uncovered Joe Biden’s “secret” Venmo account—and few people were as shocked by this tech-savvy turn of events than Jimmy Kimmel. On Monday night, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host devoted several minutes of his opening monologue to the story, which detailed how Biden, who maintained a small list of less than 10 “friends” on Venmo, used the app to send money to his grandchildren.

While Kimmel found the whole thing funny, mostly because, at age 78, the folksy president is hardly the typical Venmo user. For the most part, the app is looked at as a way for Millennials to split the cost of a pizza or pay for their portion of the rent. But given the sordid reasons politicians like Matt Gaetz have used Venmo, Kimmel admitted that “it’s weird to hear about a politician using Venmo to pay teenagers for something other than sex.”

Kimmel commented on how easy it was for BuzzFeed to apparently track down Biden’s now-deleted account, which reportedly took less than 10 minutes to do. And jokingly shared some of the services rendered Biden used the app to pay for:



Kimmel wasn’t done yet though:

“If somebody said to you, ‘What are the odds Joe Biden has Venmo?,’ you’d be like, ‘Well, there’s no way,’ right? This is like finding out the Pope wears VR goggles.”

You can watch the full monologue above (the Biden bit starts around the 3:06 mark).