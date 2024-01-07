Jodie Foster is happy to be a mentor to young performers. After all, she was once one of them. The Oscar-winning actress began as a child star, successfully making the transition into adult fare. She wants to make sure the industry doesn’t destroy them. That said, she can’t help but admit the kids these days can be a bit of a pill.

“They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace,” Foster admitted in a recent Guardian profile. “They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’”

Sometimes it’s their writing style that sets Foster off: “Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”

So the actress, now headlining the latest batch of True Detective, finds Gen Z a bit perplexing. That doesn’t stop her from helping them out.

“I do a lot of reaching out to young actresses,” she said. “I’m compelled. Because it was hard growing up.”

She also looked back on how different things were for her growing up in the ‘70s and ‘80s:

Could she have worn a suit and had a severe middle parting with no makeup when she was coming up as a young actor? “No,” she says. “Because we weren’t free. Because we didn’t have freedom. And hopefully that’s what the vector of authenticity that’s happening offers – the possibility of real freedom. We had other things that were good. And I would say: I did the best I could for my generation. I was very busy understanding where I fitted in and where I wanted to be in terms of feminism. But my lens wasn’t wide enough. I lived in an incredibly segregated world.”

True Detective: Night Country begins airing episodes on HBO on Sunday, Jan. 14.

