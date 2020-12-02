Donald Trump may yet to concede to Joe Biden, but he’s still in the middle of one activity favored by many outgoing presidents: pardoning friends and allies. He sure has a lot of options; a good number of former staff members and confidants have been sent to prison on federal charges, and some current ones are expecting to join them. (One of them, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, has already received his.) But as per ABC News, on his short list (which probably isn’t very short) is a famous jailed TV star, Joe Exotic.

The Tiger King breakout is currently serving a 22-year sentence on 17 charges of animal abuse and two charges of murder for hire, after a plot to kill nemesis Carole Baskin. Over the summer the former private zoo owner, real name Joseph Allen Schreibvogel, reached out to Trump, hoping he’d extend him the presidential pardon he’d given to people like far-right commentator, filmmaker, and former convict Dinesh D’Souza.

It’s unclear how well Trump knows of Joe Exotic, or how sympathetic he is to his plight. They do have some things in common. For one, Joe has run for president one more time than Trump ever has. But the news that he could be sprung by a president who may try to pardon himself became the butt of many a Twitter joke.

