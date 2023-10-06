Joe Keery has come a long way since he was hanging out with a bunch of middle school nerds. The Stranger Things actor is starring in the upcoming season of Fargo, and will portray a man named Gator (it’s the Midwest, mind you), the son of Roy Tillman, played by Jon Hamm (an actual real mid-westerner).

The latest teaser for the upcoming season of the anthology series introduces Gator and his “stealthy” stake-out skills as he hides behind a rolling barrel of snow-covered hay. In case you didn’t know, the Midwest is its own character in the Fargo-verse. Obviously, this does not work out for our young Gator.

Season five of Fargo stars Hamm as a small-town sheriff who begins investigating a local woman played by Juno Temple as some sketchy things from her past come back to haunt her. Kerry fits right in as the sheriff’s clumsy son, Gator. The season also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Sam Spruell, and David Rysdahl. Here is the official synopsis:

The latest installment of Fargo is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands “Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon” (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

Fargo season 5 will premiere on November 21 on FX and will later be available on Hulu for streaming. Check out our silly little guy Keery in the teaser above.