John Goodman Joins ‘Community’

Right on the heels of the news that Michael K. Williams will be “Community’s” intense new biology professor comes more terrific casting news from NBC’s stellar sitcom: John Goodman will be an adversary to Joel McHale & Co. during the coming season.

Goodman will recur in at least six episodes of NBC’s quirky comedy as Vice Dean Laybourne, the head of Greendale’s air conditioning repair school, and he will become a major foe for both Dean Pelton (played by newly promoted series regular Jim Rash) and our favorite study group. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor is set to make his first Community appearance in the Season 3 premiere, airing Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8/7c. [TV Line]

I love this casting decision. Not only does John Goodman look like he should be the vice dean of an air conditioning repair school, but I’ve loved him in every role he’s taken for the last twenty years. “Roseanne.” Barton Fink. Lebowski. “Treme.” O Brother Where Art Thou. “Damages.” And yeah, I’ll even throw King Ralph and Coyote Ugly in there. And you know why? Because you can’t fight the moonlight.