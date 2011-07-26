John Goodman Joins ‘Community’

Right on the heels of the news that Michael K. Williams will be “Community’s” intense new biology professor comes more terrific casting news from NBC’s stellar sitcom: John Goodman will be an adversary to Joel McHale & Co. during the coming season.
Goodman will recur in at least six episodes of NBC’s quirky comedy as Vice Dean Laybourne, the head of Greendale’s air conditioning repair school, and he will become a major foe for both Dean Pelton (played by newly promoted series regular Jim Rash) and our favorite study group.
The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor is set to make his first Community appearance in the Season 3 premiere, airing Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8/7c. [TV Line]
I love this casting decision. Not only does John Goodman look like he should be the vice dean of an air conditioning repair school, but I’ve loved him in every role he’s taken for the last twenty years. “Roseanne.” Barton Fink. Lebowski. “Treme.” O Brother Where Art Thou. “Damages.” And yeah, I’ll even throw King Ralph and Coyote Ugly in there. And you know why? Because you can’t fight the moonlight.
I hope Goodman incorporates some Coach Harris from Revenge of the Nerds into his new role on Community.
Another Goodman role: two episodes as the Take-No-Cityslicker-Bullshit Nevada Judge on the short-lived Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.
I hope we get more “Community” news just so we can keep seeing that banner pic!
*fingers crossed. Pants down.*
Goddammit, Community. Are you trying to seduce me?
Reading Dan Harmon’s commentary was such an awesome glimpse into the making of a TV show. This news just makes everything better. Awesome.
Let’s not forget his uncanny resemblance to Linda Tripp.
*stares at banner pic*
So THIS is what happens when you fuck a stranger in the ass!
You forgot his short term as POTUS on “West Wing”.
I’d also like to add Pacha in the Emperor’s New Groove and as Babe Ruth in the Lisa Lampinelli bio.
Everything I know about British culture I learned from King Ralph. Those things are: Spotted dick is gross, cricket is crazy easy, chicks that like U2 are easy.
The only way Community could get any better (without actually turning into a hardcore porn) is if Steve Martin and/or Bill Murray did episodes as Pierce’s brothers and/or business partners. Oh and if Annie Adderall wore a bikini top. While eating nachos. In slow-mo.
Don’t forget the evil Senator in Evan Almighty.
Nor should one forget him as Gale Snoats in Raising Arizona.
You’re out of your element, Pelton.
I can’t wait for tomorrow when we find out the Jesus and Buddha are going to do a four episode arc.
So essentially you’re saying that Community is the greatest show on Earth? The universe you say?
Feels Goodman
Pickled dick.
I guess this is gonna be the go to title image until Brie and Jacobs do a… I was gonna say “S&N sapphic photosesion”, but alas…
What…!!! (no sarcasm)…
…no mention of “Sully”?
/starts watching Community