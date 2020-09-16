HBO
John Oliver Thanks The Emmys For Handling This Dumpster Fire Of A Year In The Best Possible Way

John Oliver’s reactions to good news (like Last Week Tonight‘s multi-year renewal) are often as notable than the news itself. So, it’s worth paying attention to his statement after the HBO show won a fifth consecutive writing award during Tuesday night’s Creative Arts Emmys. Obviously, it’s been a difficult year for every human with particularly challenging material for writers to tackle. Not only has there been you-know-what to deal with, along with clearing the air on police brutality protests, but of course, there’s been that ongoing feud with the Elmo-outraged (and always controversial) Tucker Carlson. In other words, Oliver’s writers at HBO have been getting it done, and he’s thrilled.

Last Week Tonight defeated CBS Late Show with Stephen Colbert, TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers for this honor. While accepting the award, Oliver also wanted to recognize the Emmys for not making everyone show up in person (because obviously). After all, it’s not as though everyone could be placed in a bubble (like the NBA) two weeks ahead of the ceremony:

“I’d like to thank my writers, obviously, who work incredibly hard all year round and this year has been particularly challenging. I’d like to thank the Emmys for not holding the Emmys in person this year because of the, you know, thing. Thank you, we will cherish it forever.”

Congrats to Oliver and Friends on this reward for all their hard work. Meanwhile, the Emmys are going fully virtual for Sunday’s Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ceremony as well. Tune in for our coverage of the ABC ceremony starting at 8:00pm EST.

