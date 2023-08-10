Johnny Hardwick, the actor and comedian who voiced conspiracy theorist and pocket sand enthusiast Dale Gribble on King of the Hill, died this week. He was 64 years old. TMZ reports that law enforcement officers “were called to Hardwick’s Texas home Tuesday for a welfare check and discovered his body. We’re told Hardwick was pronounced dead at the scene.” The cause of death hasn’t been revealed yet, but no foul play is suspected.

“Johnny Hardwick was an incredibly beloved member of the King of the Hill family, whose tremendous talent, brilliant humor, and friendship will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to work with him over the past 25 years,” 20th Television Animation and Hulu said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family as we mourn the loss of one of the animation greats. His voice gave life to one of our most iconic characters, and he will be truly missed.”

No list of the greatest animated characters of all-time is complete with Dale Gribble, and huge reason for that is Hardwick’s line readings. As @lennyburnham tweeted, “There’s a King of the Hill scene where the waitress asks how everyone at the table is and Dale goes ‘Jennifer, we’re fantastic!’ It’s such a non-joke but the line read is so incredible that my dad and I would quote it all the time. Johnny Hardwick had so many moments like that.”

The tributes to Hardwick poured in:

This one cuts deep. Johnny Hardwick was a national treasure and his portrayal of Dale Gribble is one of the finest performances in a show stacked with incredible characters. He helped make King of the Hill so timeless. https://t.co/KwKAorq4We pic.twitter.com/bXccOhWqks — Justin Case🧳 (@justbarke) August 10, 2023

RIP Johnny Hardwick. King of the Hill is a beautiful show. It portrays deeply flawed characters who nonetheless are capable of great humanity. Dale's eccentricities and foibles were always matched against the immense unconditional love he had for his family. — Haus of Decline (@hausofdecline) August 10, 2023

Dale Gribble is such a funny, livewire character but there's so much vulnerability and warmth that Johnny Hardwick brought. Dale seems like a genuinely good man and good father despite being a total nut — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) August 10, 2023

I'm sad to report that Johnny Hardwick, who was best known as the voice of Dale Gribble on King Of The Hill, has passed away at the age of 64. He was also writer and producer on the show.#RIPJohnnyHardwick pic.twitter.com/I4vljzu8SX — The Voice Artist's Spotlight #IStandWithSAGAFTRA (@vas_90s) August 10, 2023

RIP Johnny Hardwick, whose work as Dale Gribble was a foundational comedy performance for me. This is just one of so many bits of pure hilarity he brought us. pic.twitter.com/IgtWKQ8lS7 — Sam Stands with the WGA (@SamShotFirst) August 10, 2023

Dale Gribble………. the man that you were……. pic.twitter.com/8rN533zYAX — scholastic book fair (@jennifersnudes) August 10, 2023

RIP Johnny Hardwick. The greatest line delivery of the greatest joke in history. Too funny and too talented pic.twitter.com/RT0vfymaMb — CC Kirby (@_cckirby) August 10, 2023

Please watch the King of the Hill episode "Dog Dale Afternoon" today. It's one of the best Dale episodes and shows the massive range Johnny Hardwick could do with the character. Rest in peace ;_; pic.twitter.com/T7fmBBBG5M — retro anime possum (@KaiserBeamz) August 10, 2023

(Via TMZ)