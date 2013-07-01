Here Is The Trailer For Jon Hamm And Larry David's 'Clear History' (And The Morning Links)

Never mind what the HBO movie is about (a hippie beardo played by Larry David seeking revenge against a company that stole his idea for an environmentally friendly car), just take a look at the cast and tell me you won’t give this a shot: Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton, Kate Hudson, Danny McBride, Bill Hader, Eva Mendes, Amy Ryan, Phillip Baker Hall, and JB Smoove. Add to that the fact that it’s on HBO, and that Greg Motolla (Superbad, Adventureland) directed it, and I am so watching this, even if Larry David can’t act, and even if it recycles every joke from Seinfeld. Clear History will debut on HBO on Aug. 10.

