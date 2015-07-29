What Were Jon Stewart And Barack Obama Discussing During Their Secret White House Visits?

It’s no secret that President Obama and Jon Stewart are old pals. But did you also know they have been meeting in secret at the White House?
According to the New York Times, the three-time Daily Show guest and the Comedy Central star met on two occasions, once in 2011 and again in 2014. The meetings were recorded in the official White House visitors’ log as reported by Politico.
Current and former White House officials confirmed the visits, describing them as efforts by the president and his communications team to tap into the host’s influence with younger voters.
“Jon Stewart was a key influencer for millennials,” said Dag Vega, who worked for several years at the White House developing relationships with media figures. “They relied on him for an honest take on the news, and the president and senior staff know that.” Vega also noted that it was “often remarked in senior staff meetings that he was the Walter Cronkite for the millennial generation.”
Stewart’s first coffee talk with the president took place in the Oval Office, with the host entering the White House where public tours start and then being escorted to his meeting with the president. The meeting occurred after Obama, as part of his reelection campaign, had been on a three-day bus tour promoting his American Jobs Act. The Times reports that Stewart jokingly told his escort that it felt like being called into the principal’s office.
Cronkite 2.0’s second trip to the White House took place in February 2014, just as Obama was preparing to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the Crimea situation in Ukraine. Once again, Stewart joked, this time with the press secretary, that the meeting had gone terribly, though a former aide said the host appeared visibly happy after his conversation with Obama.
According to White House officials, both meetings were requested by the president and lasted about an hour.
Obama made his final appearance on Stewart’s Daily Show last week. He joked that he was attempting to pass an “executive order” to keep Stewart in his hosting chair. “It’s being challenged in the courts,” he said. Jon Stewart’s final episode as the The Daily Show host airs August 6 on Comedy Central.
(Via Rolling Stone)
I recommend David Carlyon’s article “The Trickster as Academic Comfort Food.” Carlyon contends “comic sidekick in that era’s medieval mania, was imagined saying to the king what no one else dared say…This should be our first hint that the modern perception of a jester may not fit history.” The court jester exists to entertain and serve the king.
What were they talking about? Gay butt-stuff, I would guess.
I mean I like the Daily Show but it’s pretty obvious Stewart plugs Democratic agendas. When President Obama was on his show last week or 2 weeks ago, Obama actually lectured him a little for focusing so much on Trump and ignoring the Iran deal, and the very next day Stewart then focuses on the Iran deal. During the interview, President Obama said “people call the Iran deal a bad deal, so I ask them what they think a good deal would be, and they always just say ‘oh, a better deal.’ They don’t know what a better deal would be.” So the next day Jon Steward used that exact theme for his bits, splicing in all the GOP talking heads who say “we should have gotten a better deal” without listing specifics. It was cringe worthy how much he catered to Obama’s criticism the day after Obama’s interview.