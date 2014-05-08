Jon Stewart Apologized To Megyn Kelly After She Called Him ‘Mean,’ Or So Megyn Kelly Says

Call me skeptical, but in a Q&A interview with Megyn Kelly on Reuters, the Fox News anchor claims that Jon Stewart — whose biggest punching bag on The Daily Show has always been Fox News — doesn’t target her as much as he used to because she called him “mean,” and he felt bad about it.
This does not sound like Jon Stewart, folks.
From Reuters:
Stewart doesn’t bother me as much as he used to. He used to do these segments on me all the time, and then one day on the air I said he was mean and then he called me up, and we had an hour-long talk. He explained that he didn’t mean to be mean and that he does satire and that he claimed I was ‘one of the three journalists he respects.’
I said, ‘Well, it sounds like you’re looking for absolution, and I’m not giving it.’ We had a good laugh. He was very good-natured. But I understand what he does.
Was this before or after Jon Stewart “apologized” to Megyn Kelly on air after she accused him of taking her quotes about Santa Claus being white out of context? Because this, by the way, wasn’t really an apology. It was more of a, “Are you f**king kidding me with this, Megyn Kelly?”
Anyway, I’d be less skeptical if Kelly hadn’t added that Jon Stewart considers her one of three journalist he respects. Really? One of only three? Charlie Rose. Brian Williams. And Megyn Kelly? From Fox News? The anchor who once reported that the Environmental Protection Agency used unmanned drones to spy on farmers? Maybe it was the GQ photo shoot he respected?
Source: Reuters
Her photographic memory is as good as Homer’s.
First of all, if you’re a straight dude and don’t watch Fox News, you’re an idiot.
Second, if you’re actually listening to what’s coming out of their mouths, not only are you a bigger idiot, but you’re watching for the wrong damn reason:
[fox-news-babes.blogspot.com]
[25.media.tumblr.com]
[24.media.tumblr.com]
I don’t know about you squabbler but if I want to look at hot chicks, there are much better ways of doing so than sitting through Fox News.
First of all, if you’re a straight dude and don’t watch Fox News, you’re an idiot.
No.
If you’re a straight dude and not a total fucking moron, you find the words that come out of a Fox FemBot’s mouth to be the ultimate turn off.
We are currently on the internet. It is full of attractive women.
Where on earth do you live, that watching Fox News is a passable source of eye candy? A monastery with a 14.4k dial-up internet connection? There are some attractive women on Fox News (especially Megyn Kelly), but they’re all just so bland. Bunch of dull, WASPy-looking blondes.
Maybe he said he respected her in a sarcastic tone, but she is simply too stupid to pick up on it.
Honestly, are there really ANY true journalists left? Matt Taibbi maybe. I like Brian Williams, but he’s not a journalist.
Ah yes, Matt Taibbi. The human equivalent to that orangutan that pissed in its own mouth.
If hell exists, its gonna be stuck sitting between him and Maher on a never-ending road trip.
jeremy scahill does interesting work
I’ve been impressed by Glenn Greenwald and Jeremy Scahill.
I think all that peroxide has finally permeated her skull.
He probably meant the 3 journalists at FOX. Besides Shep Smith, who else is there though?
That one chick with the nice titties.
Steve Ducey and brown haired guy who’s not Steve Ducey.
Chris Wallace, maybe? Stewart seems to consider him slightly better than the rest, if only for the sake of his father’s legacy.
Brit Hume?
Well, “journalist” would be a misnomer, but Stewart and O’Reilly do seem to respect one another as people who can [usually] take a joke.
There’s that blonde chick. You know the one. Hot but kinda dumb.
LD says it all :
[25.media.tumblr.com]
[24.media.tumblr.com]
I’m sure he also respects the hell out of her for those bikini pictures, too. She seems so smart when she’s wearing less clothes. Weird, huh?
Reeks of BS. I very much doubt Stewart considers her a journalist, let alone on he respects.
Gah! Edit: one he respects.
Megyn Kelly deserves to end up in one of Jigsaw’s death traps.
Jigsaw deserves to end up in your mother’s trap.