Jon Stewart Ripped Chris Christie For Vetoing A Bill That Would Allow Pigs To Move Around On Pig Farms

The New Jersey legislature recently passed a bill — with overwhelming bi-partisan support — that would ban the use of restrictive crates that prevent pigs from moving around at all on the state’s pig farms. And while the bill had the overwhelming support of the people of New Jersey, Governor Chris Christie vetoed the bill because laws prohibiting pig crates are not popular with pig farmers in Iowa, and Chris Christie has presidential ambitions and winning over voters in Iowa is important to people with presidential ambitions.

From NJ.com…

The bill would have directed the state Department of Agriculture to prohibit “the confinement, in an enclosure, of any sow during gestation in a manner that prevents the sow from turning around freely, lying down, standing up or fully extending the limbs of the animal.” In addition to passing both legislative chambers with bipartisan support, the bill was also supported by an overwhelming majority of New Jersey residents.

Well, last night native New Jerseyan Jon Stewart took Christie — who claims that he vetoed the bill because it was “partisan” — to task over the veto, blasting him for pandering to voters in another state, voters whose support he’s unlikely to win in the first place.

“Your choice was either listening to the nearly unanimous voice of the people that elected you or saying ‘f*ck them,’ and kowtowing to a state 1,000 miles away in exchange for, really, let’s be honest, the slimmest chance for political gain in a caucus you’re not going to win,” Stewart said. “You could ride into Sioux City on a tractor made of corn while f*cking a Field of Dreams DVD. You’re not going to win.”

That last line led to this outstanding screengrab…

And then this one…