Rush Limbaugh Called Twitter Activism ‘Pathetic’ So Jon Stewart Started His Own Hashtag: #F*@CKYOURUSH

Last night on The Daily Show, Jon Stewart dedicated a significant chunk of airtime to the ugly situation in Nigeria — where Boko Haram terrorists have abducted 200+ schoolgirls — and the local government’s slow reaction to the atrocity. That eventual reaction, of course, was clearly jumpstarted when a local hashtag (#BringBackOurDaughters) gained traction around the world.
Say what you want about the merits of Twitter activism — yes, hashtags don’t put food in the mouths of starving children — but in this case, social media did take an issue of dire importance that was languishing in obscurity and force it onto the worldwide stage. Governments across the globe now have troops supporting the ongoing search.
You know who isn’t impressed by that? Rush Limbaugh, who ripped the efforts of the #BringBackOurDaughters/#BringBackOurGirls campaign, even calling a (much parodied) photo of Michelle Obama holding a sign “pathetic.”
Stewart, of course, reacted with a devastating takedown, calling Rush a “quivering rage heap who is apparently desperately trying to extinguish any remaining molecule of humanity that might still reside in the Chernobyl-esque superfund cleanup site that was his soul” before starting a hashtag of his own: #F*@KYOURUSH.
Sorry, did Rush Limbaugh just mock “the low-information crowd”?
Surprising to see him go after his own audience so directly there.
Hey y’all! Mean people suck! #meaniessuck #YOLO #justsayin #changintheworld #rightfullysmug #myworkhereisdone #cuttinedgy
Wow, a lazy smug comment about how Twitter activism is lazy and smug.
I think the concept of irony just exploded. Nice work, champ.
#justdoinmypart #jobwelldone #atleasticare #notafaker #thesearerealtearsyo #keepbeliebing
This is exactly what comes of a culture that prizes empty symbolism over substance. Don’t look at the results. The only thing that matters is the stated intent.
“Don’t look at the results”
OK, I won’t look at the results of the Nigerian government paying attention to the problem or the several other countries rushing in various forms of help.
Sorry, what was your point?
Yeah. Only because of Michelle and her empty-headed twitter tag.
*yawn* you are just so tiresome, @Fatty Scarjuckle
@Fatty
Who said anyone prizes empty symbolism over substance? Empty symbolism is merely easier and thus more common. Doesn’t mean it’s’ more prized.
I heard that next Michelle is thinking about unliking some of Boko Haram’s facebook posts or unfriending them altogether. If it gets really cereal she might even create a Tumblr page or Instagram herself frowning about the girls throughout the day. God help them if she teams up with Beyonce to make a song for MySpace. You don’t want to mess with Michelle’s guns!
I read that as “Fuck Your Ush”, which was confusing, penisland all over again :/
I had to read that one twice. ;)
I hope he responds to Stewart. That might be fun.
LOL he’d lose and lose badly.
Some people let their political positions prevent them from making sound judgments on worthwhile causes. Props to The Daily Show for giving Rush a wakeup call.
[kissymistinterracial.blogspot.com]
Okay, I didn’t hear either Rush or Jon Stewart (at work), but a hashtag for kidnapped girls is a ridiculous policy. That’s what you do about Katy Perry’s bra-shirt, not something that matters. For something that matters, you act.
but before there was a hashtag, no one was acting. you can knock twitter activism all you want.. except for when it actually works.
But *after* the hashtag, no one is acting. They’re retweeting but, still, the girls are being force-converted to Islam and sold into sex slavery. So, umm #hashtagswork #winning #terroristsdontusetwitter
No one except all of the multinational military personnel searching for them.
You fucking idiot.
Yep. This is UPROXX.
If you don’t like it, no one put a gun to your head to come here, create a profile, and comment on this article, asshole.
Wow, you really beat the hell out of that straw man you created.
Bonus points for multiple grammatical errors.
Once has an audience of 10-15 million, the other an audience of 1-2 million. Devastating indeed. Retards get their news from a comedian.
No, retards get their ratings numbers from retards.
[www.businessinsider.com]
And right on cue the retards show up to defend their hero. How many girls has that hashtag saved today? Are Boko Harem running in terror over this twitter uprising? More causehead preening from the useless twitterverse? Let me know when Stewart and twitter get those girls released. Maybe instead of holding a sign the first lady can speak with her husband and get him to do something besides another round of golf.
More is being done now than before. That’s a fact.
Tell you what, when Obama gets within spitting distance of the all-time record number of vacation days taken by Reagan and Dubya, then we can talk about how he needs to cut back.
[politic365.com]
Boko Haram may be upset by the attention this gave to the American government and military, but Boko Harem, your friendly, neighborhood brothel may not notice.
I will also reiterate that I am perfectly fine with my president golfing. I was fine when Regan went, I was fine when Dubya II went. Being president is mother effing stressful, and the more those guys relax the less likely they decide to push “FIRE” on the big, red button.
And it’s not like they are going out of cell range.
Yeah, the burning of and murder of over 1000 people and the attacks on Christian churches during Christmas services by these terrorists was completely unknown to the US military or anyone paying attention before. Where were your hashtags when they were killing those people? The liberalsphere on the internet finally wakes up and notices these guys and they think a little twitter-activism is going to do something? Naive or stupid, which are you?
So because twitter can’t stop any atrocity before it happens, a hashtag that brings attention to abducted girls is bad? What if they had been Christian, then would it be worth your time? The point is twitter brought attention to a problem that needed help solving, not that it is some superpower that can save the world. The fuck is wrong with you? Demented or delusional?
@V Dub is out of Gas I might have known about it if somebody had done a Twitter hashtag about it.
Of course everything from the left is pathetic. Liebowitz isn’t even on Rush’s radar.
HAHA JON STEWART IS A JEW HAHA go fuck yourself.
You’re right, trying to raise awareness or spur action is pathetic. Mocking or obstructing those trying to do something about it is really awesome.
Otto Man is losing it, that’s great. Can’t stand his endearing love of everything left.
You’re right, my side is the one that came off bad in this exchange.
FTR Gristle, you know that your Christ is a jew right?
I think the term “straw man” has officially been overused on this site.
Perhaps, but this is the very definition of a straw man — creating an argument no one on the site has used, attributing it to the other side, and then attacking it smugly.
Of course, after the way Ted Stevens got his ass handed to him repeatedly in the Oliver-Nye thread, it shouldn’t be surprising that he ran away to fantasyland.
I do find it kind of ridiculous that Michelle Obama put up a picture of herself with the hashtag in order to raise awareness and get something done about this. Uh…you’re married to the most powerful man in the free world. Just go up to your husband and tell him to help out! AWARENESS RAISED!
Par for the course, this White House takes advantage of every tragedy to paint itself as caring and just, when in reality they are politicians and therefore scum.
Holy shit, the White House is full of politicians?!
ALERT THE MEDIA! COL. HAPPABLAP HAS CRACKED THE CASE!!!!
You know she can do two things right? Just because she held up a sign doesn’t mean she didn’t discuss this with her husband. Or you could give this even half a thought and consider that she held up the sign after discussing it with the President’s advisors and they asked her to do this as part of a coordinated effort to raise support for their efforts. But you’re probably right, she just heard about this and said to herself “I’ll hold up a sign, but that’s as far I’ll go”.
@my baby ate your dingo – THEN WHAT THE FUCK IS THE POINT OF HOLDING UP THE SIGN?!? If she can talk to her husband, who in turn can talk to other foreign leaders, then who is trying to raise awareness to? P. Diddy? What the fuck is he gonna do with this new found awareness?
The point is to make the public aware of what the Executive Branch is doing and why. If Obama had done this without drawing attention to it first you clowns would have gone to your “durrr….dictator Obama violatin’ the Constertiution again by violating the sovereignity of Nigeria…durr just like Hitler!” fall back stance. If they try to do anything you partisan hacks will find some stupid, inane, insipid, reason to complain no matter the intent or the potential benefit of the action.
To raise public support.
How can you be this fucking stupid and not forget to stop breathing?
@my baby ate your dingo – Hey, excellent straw man you made there…all nice with his overalls and top hat. Seriously, tell me where in my post did I say anything partisan. Or am I really just not allowed to criticize anything remotely connected to this presidential administration?
@Martin – So, you’re telling me if the President either gave a speech or sent out a press release to the media stating that over 200 girls were kidnapped on their way to school and that the US would be providing support along with other nations to make sure they are returned safely, THAT wouldn’t garner any public support/awareness? Other than mouth breathers who are gonna hate anything he says or does regardless, I feel like most of the public could get on board with that.
I tried to not resort to insults to posters here for this thread, but that seems to be everyone’s #1 default when it comes to responses. Honestly, for sharing an opinion you disagree with, I’ve already been called stupid enough not to breath and a partisan hack out of fucking thin air, when you are the guys who can’t even grasp the simple fucking concept I’m trying to get across here: HOW DOES RAISING AWARENESS TO JOE SCHMOE IN WISCONSIN SAVE THESE GIRLS?!? The whole point of grass roots raising of awareness is to pressure people of power to do something about the issue you’re trying to raise awareness for. When the First Lady of the United States of America is aware and concerned, you’ve kinda already won that part of the battle. If the President is worried that Frank Fuckface scratching his nuts on the couch in his trailer won’t support him in the endeavor to save innocent girls from a terrorist group, then he’s the world’s biggest limp dick. Whether you agree with me on that point or not, how can YOU be so fucking stupid as to see that’s the point I’m trying to make? I KNOW WHY THEY ARE DOING THIS STUPID HASHTAG AWARENESS THING! I JUST THINK PUBLIC SUPPORT IS FUCKING POINTLESS WHEN IT COMES TO THIS KIND OF SITUATION!!!
Jesus, what the hell happened to the people who come to comment on these stories? Some of you guys don’t even allow a chance for a civil discussion or disagreement. It’s just straight to vitriol. Grow the fuck up.
Only a communist would use symbols in a Twitter hashtag.
Jon Stewart should be a wrestler, he is so good at getting cheap pops.
As for the Nigerian girls, I’m gonna go with the pessimists and realists. It just shows how horribly fucked up Africa is and the only reason we should have a presence there is to further ort national interests, as in keeping oil fields secure and ensuring the Chinese don’t grab them up.
The Chinese, they are dropping billions in Africa trying to drag them in to the 21st century. Let the Chinese get these girls. 200 out of millions this shit is happening to.
You dig that a stupid hashtag is putting american soldiers in danger to make some smug tweeters feel better about themselves? All risk, no reward. This is Africa’s problem.
This is like when the revolution went down in Egypt, and all these idiots were convinced that it would be different because of social media. How did that turn out. Fuck Africa, fuck Jon stewart, fuck El Rushbo, Who, by the way, when I happen to catch him on I get a kick out of. I’d rather hang out on the golf course with him than the pick on easy targets crowd.
You want the girls back, go pick up an AK and go get them.
Like always, most of what Stewart played was out of context of the 15 minute segment.
I was traveling for work the day of his rant and tuned into Rush since I was caught up on my podcasts and I can’t get Jim Rome in my market or where I was driving.
His point was that this administration is all talk when it comes to foreign affairs but doesn’t really back it up with actions.
Has the awareness campaign changed this terrorist (sorry Hillary) group Boko Haram’s actions?
Well, if you believe that we provoke violence in the Middle East by calling many of them out on their crap, then you should also believe that maybe this activism resulted in these schoolgirls being forced into a conversion to Islam. And they may have already been genitally mutilated.
[www.cnn.com]
For consistency, the “we create more terrorists by killing terrorists” crowd should be against any military action against these terrorists, or even calling out their actions. The same crowd would have said we were provoking Russia in the 80s and that nuclear was was inevitable (thanks Genesis.)
I believe that the members of Boko Haram will do whatever they want and that the only thing that will change their minds will be a hollow point bullet traveling through their minds.
Oooooh. Oooooh. YES! YES!
/jerks off to the Benghazi reference
Excellent argument @Martin . How many debates did your high school debate team win with you as their captain?
Because you haven’t figured it out, you idiots are one big joke to me.
Besides, I don’t debate people who argue in bad faith. I already do that for a living.
Again, awesome demolition of the facts I presented on what has occurred since the hashtag diplomacy.
Also, there wasn’t a Benghazi reference in my 1st comment.
Who would you want on your debate team? The one who posted a link to cnn on the forced conversion and possible mutilation of the schoolgirls or the one who claims the other made a reference that wasn’t made and who’s big retort (and M.O.) is calling the other an idiot?
Who’s the idiot now?
I’m sure this will be just as successful as the efforts that brought about the arrest of Joseph Kony.
what happened to the man who created the kony2012 campaign simply couldn’t have been dreamed up in the wildest of acid trips
@Otto Man – bro, you really gotta relax on responding to every single troll. I’m 99% sure they know who you are (in relation to uproxx) and are specifically baiting you and you are giving them exactly what they want and making yourself look shitty in the process.
I say this as someone who thinks you are valuable to the community.
word to your moms, i came to drop bombs.
If it’s not obvious by now, I really don’t care how I look.
I realize it’s a little like trying to mop back the ocean, but stupidity and ignorance need to be called out every time. If more people took the time to push back, I’d gladly shut the fuck up. But if no one else is doing it, then yeah, I will.
But you’re not pushing back against genuine ignorance and stupidity. You’re pushing back against people that are purposely saying gross shit just to get you to post a bunch of graphs and waste a bunch of time getting worked up. You can’t beat trolls, only ignore them.
He’s right.
I like fucking with them right back.
The reason why Rush doesn’t support saving the kidnapped Nigerian girls is because he’s furiously masturbating with his drug-addled shrimp dick at the thought of some more under age kids for him to abuse.
And all of Rush’s fans are just like him.
Is this an attempt at humor? Frothing at the mouth derangement? an honest opinion? Does he really not want them saved? Is that how much of a disconnect you have with reality? Is this any different than those on the right saying Obama is a Kenyan communist white people hater? Is this to many questions? Are you cooking beans? Is Zorro on?
I can’t tell.
Let’s call me a Rush fan, despite not listening. When I happen to flip dials and its not a commercial, I’ll stay with it till a commercial, then jump back around.
Full disclosure – I like abusing children.
Not to get all fact checky but he called the president and 1st lady hashtagging activism as pathetic. Who exactly is the president asking to take notice? The point of the twitter activism is so our government is aware and does something. What’s the point of the president hashtagging when he had the actual power to fix the problem? Dislike Rush greatly but I don’t love taking what someone says and flipping it upside then attacking them for it. I thought the president helping to fix the problem would’ve been better then some sect hash tagging it for him. We’re not dealing with Lincoln or Roosevelt here.
Actually, Roosevelt felt the same way.
[en.wikiquote.org]
Presidents aren’t kings. There’s only so much they can do, and they can’t really do anything substantial without public support behind them to bring Congress along.
Its onne thing to meet with a powerful force in the country(like labor leaders in the 30’s) to help push Congress to get on board, another to just hashtag it . And that “quote” from FDR is actually unconfirmed and if you’re history buff you know that FDR did implement many things without Congressional or public support. Then packed the courts so it was ok. That’s at least getting something done. To just hashtag something as president in act of faux support is pretty pathetic. But no, lets make it that Rush Limbaugh said that all twitter activism is pathetic and worry about him. That’ll change things.
FDR’s court-packing plan was never actually accomplished, but when he tried it, it was through a bill. In Congress. And the bill failed, because he lacked public support.
[en.wikipedia.org]
And no, Obama didn’t send the hashtag; his wife did. And you can sneer at it as “faux support” but it looks like, you know, genuine support. Genuine support that’s actually gotten something done, seeing how there is now an international force on the ground in Nigeria looking for these girls.
And no, shaming Limbaugh won’t accomplish anything. But if all he’s going to do is sit on the sidelines and bitch, then fuck him. And hey, fuck you too.
Fuck ’em all.
Yeah, #F all the way! Come on, Jon; write the actual letters and just blur them or something.
I think the point is that Mrs. O and others looked like idiots posting a tweet about captive school girls when Mrs. O lives with the most powerful person on the planet and could have every single news channel, paper and outlet in her house in a minute. Yet she takes a selfie and tweets it. Her actions took 20 seconds, maybe 25. If it was important (for real important), then she would actually put forth an effort. It is idiotic, lazy, fake and Mr. Sewart knows it.