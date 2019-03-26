Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Less than a year after its 2017 premiere, Jordan Klepper‘s The Opposition was canceled by Comedy Central last summer. Despite the setback to the network’s grand plan for expanding its late-night programming slate, Comedy Central announced that the former Daily Show correspondent would get another crack at a new program — this time a docu-series more like his Jordan Klepper Solves Guns special. Now, after several months of filming and a very public arrest, the first trailer for Klepper is finally here.

“When Jordan said he wanted to travel the country to explore our most pressing issues and talk to the people on the front lines fighting for change, little did we know that he would capsize a boat in the Bayou or get arrested in Georgia,” Comedy Central’s Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen said in a joint statement. “But we think that his super funny, poignant, and provocative portrait of America, was (almost) worth the bodily harm and criminal record.”

Sure enough, Klepper‘s eight-episode run will cover everything from military veterans using professional wrestling in order to cope with PTSD (since the Department of Veterans Affairs offers little to no help), to enrolling in a Georgia university with a group of undocumented immigrant students in “an act of civil disobedience that ends with a TMZ mugshot and a new perspective on privilege.”

“As I learned from middle school basketball, you only experience so much from the sidelines,” Klepper explained in a press release. “Riding shotgun with America’s resistors, contrarians and dreamers, I saw firsthand our country’s fighting spirit. Affecting real change, left or right, is way harder than clicking the donate button. That being said, donate if you can, poster board doesn’t grow on trees.”

Klepper premieres Thursday, May 9th on Comedy Central. Subsequent episodes will run through the end of June.