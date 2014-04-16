Josh Homme Is The Disappointing Gay Guy On This Week’s ‘Portlandia’

#Queens of the Stone Age #Portlandia
Senior Writer
04.15.14

On a very special episode of Portlandia this week, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme stops by to play Carrie’s gay brother, and he’s bringing along comedian Nick Swardson as his partner. Of course, it’s only special because it features Josh and Nick, who are both pretty cool dudes, but I guess that the episode could also be considered special for its vague and mostly funny message. Carrie and Fred are shocked and upset to learn that her gay bro is just a regular bro, too, as he and Nick are total slobs who just want to shoot a bunch of Jager bombs and play Xbox.

Only once Josh and Nick overhear Carrie and Fred talking about them being “disappointing gays” do they decide to live up the stereotypes and give Carrie’s home a makeover, but in the end this clip is all about embracing who we are. It has also made me think about Jager bombs for the first time in 5 years, so excuse me for a moment.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Queens of the Stone Age#Portlandia
TAGSCARRIE BROWNSTEINFRED ARMISENIFCJOSH HOMMENICK SWARDSONPORTLANDIAQUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP