Josh Homme Is The Disappointing Gay Guy On This Week’s ‘Portlandia’

On a very special episode of Portlandia this week, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme stops by to play Carrie’s gay brother, and he’s bringing along comedian Nick Swardson as his partner. Of course, it’s only special because it features Josh and Nick, who are both pretty cool dudes, but I guess that the episode could also be considered special for its vague and mostly funny message. Carrie and Fred are shocked and upset to learn that her gay bro is just a regular bro, too, as he and Nick are total slobs who just want to shoot a bunch of Jager bombs and play Xbox.

Only once Josh and Nick overhear Carrie and Fred talking about them being “disappointing gays” do they decide to live up the stereotypes and give Carrie’s home a makeover, but in the end this clip is all about embracing who we are. It has also made me think about Jager bombs for the first time in 5 years, so excuse me for a moment.