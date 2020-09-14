As you doubtlessly know as a conscious person living in the world right now, horror comes in many flavors, each differently bitter and lasting and harming. Some are slower to develop but no less strong. Dennis Kelly’s The Third Day limited series is committed to that idea, mixing and matching and slow playing with unsettled people awash in desperation and the monsters that lurk behind smiling faces in sedate places. And grief and longing. Let’s not forget those two. Planned as a six-episode limited series on HBO (a UK co-production), The Third Day (which debuts on HBO at 9pm on September 14) splits its story across seasons of the year. First is Summer, encompassing episodes 1, 2, and 3. Then there’s Winter. In the middle, however, is an interesting thing created in collaboration with Punchdrunk that series star Jude Law describes as an opportunity for fans of the series to discover Easter eggs. But it’s constructed as much more than that, lasting 12 hours as a live installation that had to pivot quite grandly from its original plan as an in-person festival celebrating the creepy island at the heart of the series. But pivot they did.

We spoke with Law, co-star Katherine Waterston, and director Mark Munden about that celebrating that needed change, the color wheel of fear and horror, and the tightrope of accessing trauma to go deeper in a scene.

Series creator Dennis Kelly had said that he wanted to do something where it’s about fears that run deeper than horror. I’m curious what you take that to mean and how that relates to your interest in working on this.

Jude Law: I suppose I would translate that horror is you could… I’m riffing here, I’m no expert, but I would guess you could say that horror is a guttural, surface reaction to something. Whereas grief and heartache, and really having your spirit or your soul split is something that lives inside you almost like a dead piece of yourself. And I think it certainly from Sam’s perspective, as a character, that’s what he’s trying to deal with. He’s trying to excavate or understand or shed light on this sort of dead section of himself. I guess if that’s an element of the heart of this, then that’s perhaps what Dennis meant about delving into a world that was sort of beyond horror, or a deeper aspect of horror. I certainly think for Sam to suffer from these blackouts and actions that he doesn’t remember, he is in a whirlpool of emotions that trigger him to spiral. That for me, was not actually one of the draws of the part. In fact, it turned out to be one of the elements of the part that I found really, really hard to endure. And then to shed at the end of it wasn’t a nice place to be.

What I was excited about was the opportunity to work with this team of people and to work on something challenging and different. I just talked a lot there about grief and pain and what Dennis Kelly does brilliantly in his writing, and what Mark drew out, was also this humanity and humor. Which are very strange partners to be looking at this stuff with a human eye and with a sense of humor, is a slightly unusual and brilliant perspective. And I think that, if anything, was the element that drew me in the most.

You talk about the burden of carrying that. In the beginning, the very emotional scene where he’s crying, where do you go when you try to access something like that? It’s a really stunning emotional breakdown.

Law: Well, personally, I have to create some kind of an understanding of what the person’s going through. And then I guess you look for trigger points in your own life and your own emotional landscape that you can access. Personally, I have to sort of try and see it as some kind of a therapy, otherwise it’s stuff you hold onto, which you don’t really want to. So, it’s a very personal journey, really, where you go to places that I think you’re scared to go to. Thinking and imagining things that you don’t necessarily want to think or imagine. But like I said, you have to try and see it ultimately as therapeutic rather than a place where you’re indulging or manipulating or abusing those thoughts and feelings. It’s something you touch on. And other things, more immediate things can trigger it, too. Music and ultimately just being in the moment with the character, and trying to understand where they are. And then letting go.

Katherine, what drew you to this?

Katherine Waterston: Everything. The script was brilliant. The team was amazing. I met Mark on a Skype. Remember Skype? It’s so over now. [Laughs] Anyway, I met him on a Skype and I had just flown to New York for a holiday that I didn’t take. I just got turned around and came back to do the show, which I suppose is a real testament to how much you like something.