The Cruel Thing Adam Sandler Said To Julia Sweeney That Helped Contribute To Her Decision To Quit ‘SNL’

Julia Sweeney, who is probably best known for playing the androgynous Pat from Saturday Night Live, sat down for the Marc Maron’s WTF podcast this week. It turned into a far more fascinating interview than I might expect from someone we haven’t heard that much from in two decades. I found out, for instance, that she used to be married to Stephen Hibbert, best known for playing the Gimp in Pulp Fiction.
She’s a fascinating woman who had a string of bad luck in 1994 with the huge bomb, It’s Pat, getting diagnosed cancer, and having a brother also diagnosed (he would later succumb to the cancer). She also quit Saturday Night Live that year, although by that point, no one fought particularly hard to keep her around.
As she tells it, she beat out her Groundlings friends/colleagues, Lisa Kudrow and Kathy Griffin, to land a role on Saturday Night Live and was wildly successful for about a year.
Unfortunately, after that, the woman responsible for writing many of her sketches (Christine Zander) left SNL, leaving Sweeney without a huge advocate in the writers’ room. This, of course, was back when SNL was still considered a boys club, and while Sweeney got along very well with the cast, the predominantly young, male writers didn’t really know what to do with her, which quickly led to reduced screentime, a lot of insecurity, and a lot of sadness.
In fact, there was one exchange with Adam Sandler that was devastating for Sweeney. She was about five years older than much of the cast, but because she also wasn’t “their idea of hot,” it felt like she was “30 years older,” so she couldn’t get cast in the sketches Sandler and Co. were writing.
“Even though I like Adam Sandler,” she said, “I remember moments where they go, ‘Well, all I can think how to use you is as the example of the unattractive choice.”
“Oof,” Maron said. “That was said out loud?”
“Yeah,” Sweeney responded. “You know, hard. Really tough. When I look back on it, I think it was more than I could [handle]. I wish I had been tougher. I wish I’d been like ‘F*ck you,’ and written my own stuff. But instead, I was like, ‘I have to go lick my wounds for five hours now.'”
Sweeney didn’t love the “sophomoric humor” that dominated during the Spade/Farley/Sandler era on SNL, either. “My humor doesn’t come out of that, and I don’t know how to mesh with it. I actually don’t even like it,” she said. “So, it was so wrong for me.”
Sweeney left the show soon thereafter. Lorne Michaels didn’t try to intervene because, as Sweeney says, he saw her as a “flower that had bloomed but now was no longer blooming.” She holds no ill will, however. “Who’s to say that’s not the right way to be to survive for that kind of show. Maybe I had stopped blooming,” she continued.
All in all, it’s a fantastic episode. Sweeney talks about Phil Hartman being her mentor at the Groundlings, her battle with cancer, and how she met her husband, which is literally one of the sweetest stories I’ve ever heard.
Source: WTF
TBF to her, after SNL lost Myers, Carvey and Hartman, Michaels turned things over to Sandler and his friends and they had many a banner year. So it’s tough to say he was wrong.
And look how it turned out for Lisa Kudrow or Kathy Griffin. One’s a multi-millionaire thanks to Friends and the other one gropes Anderson Cooper every 12/31.
I was never a big fan of Sweeney, but she did a pretty charming song (“Just Because I’m Irish”) with Jonathan Richman back in the 90s, which they performed together on Conan:
[www.youtube.com]
I’ve often wondered about the actresses who spend their whole career playing “the ugly girl.” The ones who play the blind date that make the guy run screaming. That has to hurt, right? The money can only ease the pain so much.
Whenever I see the late, great Wendi Jo Sperber in a movie or TV show, I just want to hug her and tell her I always thought she was adorable.
Yea, I hope Judy Greer understands just how hot most of us think she is.
I always liked Sweeney EXCEPT the Pat sketches. There is some sketch where she played Boris Yeltsin’s wife where she just kills with the line “vagina” in Russian. She was really out of place when the show shifted gears to make Sandler/Farley/Spade the star. She would have thrived had she been with the Hartman crew more, or had she been in her prime during the Fey/Poehler years.
SANDLER called her “the unattractive choice?” Didn’t he have personal experience with that? I find many of his idiot savant-type characters as creepier than Pat… AND in full=length movies, it’s obvious that he’s stretching a 10-minute barely mediocre routine into a 90-minute exercise in poor comedy writing and bad taste.