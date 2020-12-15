The Jurassic World movies (and the Jurassic Park installments that came before them) can’t go wrong by continually returning to one core certainty. That is to say, much like Jeff Goldblum finding a way to unbutton his shirt and life finding a way, people will find a way to keep f*cking with nature. And nature will f*ck with them right back, which is why Netflix’s animated Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous series put its collection of Isla Nublar campgoers in peril with a cliffhanger. As I wrote of the show’s first season, it’s a visual feast and thrill-ride for (almost) all ages, and Netflix has rallied with a second season that will arrive mere months later (in January).

Surprise, surprise. The trailer picks up with the kids awaiting rescue after the camp’s destruction when the dinos all escaped from their cages. The kids are dodging dinosaurs who are alternately doing their best Zoolander faces and trying to gobble up humans in their path, and it’s a disaster. Somehow, the kids realize that they’re not all by their lonesome, too. Has help arrived, or does the logline’s description of something that “not only threatens their rescue but may uncover something more sinister” give us a better clue? This series takes place at the same time as the first Jurassic World flick, so let’s hope that the “sinister” thing isn’t a pair of Bryce Dallas Howard’s old high heels.

Once again, the show’s arriving on Netflix with visuals that are courtesy of DreamWorks Animation (at the behest of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment). It’s a gorgeously rendered series, and Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall are all on board as executive producers. One certainly can’t complain about the swift TV pace here, given that franchise fans won’t see Jurassic World: Dominion in theaters until June 10, 2022.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 arrives on January 22, 2021